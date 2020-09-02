UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced Monday that Vickie Mays, a professor of psychology and health policy and management, has been named special adviser to the UCLA chancellor on Black life. “Across our nation, and indeed the world, institutions of every type are wrestling with how to vanquish structural racism and inequality,” Block wrote in a letter to the UCLA community. “The success of UCLA’s efforts in this realm is central to the overall success of our university’s mission.”

“It was also really cool to give back to my alma mater. But their psych department — and working with Dr. Michelle Craske, who’s an absolute rock star, an absolute superstar —just opened my eyes that we could make a longstanding, real impact and help people long term.… We want to work with people who have been doing this a long time, we want to strategically see where we can make the most impact,” said UCLA alumnus Kevin Love.

In April, Trump tweeted that statewide mail-in voting has “tremendous potential for voter fraud” and “doesn’t work out well for Republicans,” but Daniel Thompson, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, said evidence suggests otherwise. Based on existing research, Thompson said there is very little reason to believe the expansion of voting by mail leads to substantial increases in fraud. Additionally, in a paper published in April, Thompson and three other scholars found that voting by mail does not favor Republicans or Democrats.

“A place like Los Angeles really creates a massive economic hole in the middle of the L.A. economy. We’re estimating about $1 billion a month,” said UCLA’s Raul Hinojosa-Ojeda (approx. 1:25 mark).

“If these families are disproportionately losing access to kindergarten, then it is likely that there will be downstream impacts on their learning when they have to catch up to children who both began school with greater advantages and had that opportunity for formal learning in kindergarten,” said Anna Markowitz, an assistant professor of education at UCLA.

“States have the right to compel vaccinations to protect the public’s health, but they are not required to exercise this authority,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, and a member of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “This right has been held up in several Supreme Court decisions going back decades.”

Dr. David Eisenman, professor-in-residence at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, also recommends maintaining physical distance from your cleaner, for your safety and theirs. “Avoid being in the same room at the same time,” he says. Eisenman suggests having your cleaner work on only part of the house per visit — that way, you and your family can stay in another part of the house, limiting your exposure.

Dr. Kathryn Melamed, a pulmonary specialist and critical care physician at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, explained that no two toxins are alike in terms of the impact on the lung’s health. She said that when an individual inhales these particles, they can trigger cellular inflammation and damage to the organ.

It’s hard to track how many undocumented immigrants get COVID-19. But they are high risk, says David Hayes-Bautista, who directs the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Not only do they often lack health insurance, many live in crowded homes with multiple generations of families.

As part of the study, the researchers analyzed longitudinal data from two national surveys administered by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA: the 2012 Freshman Survey and the 2016 College Senior Survey. The study included 1,023 students who self-identified as Asian American and were in the 2012 and the 2016 surveys.

When it comes to the battle of the bowels, infrequent stools are the number one symptom many people experience while traveling, according to Fola May, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If you’re a person who has one bowel movement a day, you might go down to one bowel movement every three days,” she says.