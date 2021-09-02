UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California’s Asian businesses harder hit by COVID | Bloomberg

Asian American small businesses in Southern California experienced bigger declines in activity compared to other similarly sized enterprises in the area, a survey released Wednesday found. Nearly 33% of 400 Asian American businesses surveyed said their operations more than halved during the pandemic, compared to less than 25% of Southern California small businesses overall, according to the report from the Asian Business Association of Los Angeles and UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

Solutions beyond free college | Inside Higher Ed

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) Despite the almost universal support for some kind of free college proposals, such initiatives — whether at the state or federal level — solve a problem that does not exist. In fact, if fully implemented, free college proposals would only exacerbate higher education’s overriding problem: the degree completion gap.

Half of LGBTQ people behind on rent fear eviction | NBC News

Some LGBTQ renters report not being caught up on rent and fear losing their homes in the next few months, according to a new report published just after the Supreme Court struck down an extended eviction moratorium last week. Nearly one-fifth (19 percent) of LGBTQ renters report not being caught up on rent, compared to 14 percent of non-LGBTQ renters, according to the report by the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law. (UCLA’s Bianca D.M. Wilson is quoted. Also: The Hill and Advocate.)

Pedestrian deaths disproportionately affect people of color | Los Angeles Times

Madeline Brozen and Annaleigh Yahata Ekman at UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies wrote in a policy brief last year that Black residents in Los Angeles represent 18% of all collision victims — even though they account for only about 8% of the city’s population. The data collection is imperfect because of the varied ways the incidents are reported, but those whose race was classified as “other,” including Indigenous Angelenos, are killed at disproportionate rates as well.

Anti-California propaganda, racism are driving recall | Los Angeles Times

“If you want to blame the Democrats for something, it’s for basically caving to a core, mostly conservative constituency, which is homeowner groups and folks who don’t want to have poor people in their neighborhoods,” Gary Blasi, a UCLA law professor who studies homelessness, told me.

China warns U.S. climate cooperation at risk over political tension | Reuters

“Chinese leaders have long said they are engaged in climate action not because of outside pressure, but because it benefits China and the world at large,” said Alex Wang, a climate expert and professor at UCLA. “If that is so, then U.S.-China tensions should not slow Chinese climate action.”

Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder makes push for Latino support | Los Angeles Times

Latinos represent a significant voting bloc in California, with 8 million eligible to vote and 5 million registered to do so, according to figures by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative.

“Candyman” and horror's dubious reckoning with racism | BBC

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting my whole life for,” says Tananarive Due, a writer and academic specialising in Black Horror and Afrofuturism at UCLA, who was the executive producer of 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. “What a thrill it is to have more than one movie a year that centres around black people in a horror story. As a black horror fan, it’s been a long road to find the kind of representation that is empowering.” (Due was also cited in The Hollywood Reporter.)

“Reservation Dogs” centers on Indigenous teens | Guardian (U.K.)

According to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report, Indigenous actors remained “virtually absent” as leads in all television shows from the 2018–2019 season; they held just 1.8% of all roles on broadcast series, and 0.2% on cable series during the 2018–2019 season. It’s just as bad behind the camera: 1.1% of working TV staff-writers during the same period were Indigenous, and only 0.8% of employed screenwriters.

Businesses continue to flee California | Southern California News Group

The rate of businesses relocating their company headquarters out of California is accelerating, according to a new report from the Stanford University-based Hoover Institution… The report, written by Joseph Vranich, president of Spectrum Location Solutions and Lee Ohanian, a professor of economics at UCLA, notes that company headquarter relocations out of state are happening at twice their usual rate so far this year.

Will the Moderna HIV vaccine trials succeed? | Paper

Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, speculated that the likelihood of the Moderna trials succeeding were “very low.” He explained that for the most part, successful vaccines mimic the natural immunity which can happen if a person is infected with a virus.

Free parking is killing cities | Bloomberg Businessweek

This wry octogenarian [Donald Shoup] is a distinguished research professor in the department of urban planning at the University of California at Los Angeles. He wrote … “The High Cost of Free Parking,” which came out in 2005 and outlines his case against America’s decision to hand over an astonishing amount of free land to cars. Among urban planners, academics, economists, civil servants, and even some regular old city dwellers, the book stands as the most salient argument for renegotiating our toxic relationships with our vehicles. (Shoup was quoted.)

Manned mission to Mars is possible | Gizmodo

Another key finding of the study has to do with the thickness of the spacecraft’s protective shielding. The researchers found that thick shielding would protect the crew — but only to a point … Aluminum shielding at the designated optimal thickness would expose astronauts to 0.5 Sieverts during missions lasting 1.9 years, while the maximum allowable career dose for astronauts of 1 Sieverts would be accumulated after a flight lasting 3.8 years, according to the study, co-authored by Yuri Shprits, a geophysicist at UCLA.

World’s largest wildlife bridge could save mountain lions | Scientific American

John Benson … then a wildlife ecologist with the La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science at the University of California, Los Angeles … viewed what happened with the panthers as a cautionary tale for the mountain lions.