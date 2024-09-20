UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

About 15,000 students live in UCLA’s residences. Most, but not all of them, are moving in this week. (UCLA’s Joey Martin was featured.)

For the last couple decades, heart researchers have been following hundreds of older Chinese American immigrants in Los Angeles and Chicago as part of a study looking at the connection between immigration and cardiovascular disease … Immigrants who settled in Los Angeles had a higher death rate from heart disease than the cohort in Chicago. (UCLA’s Dr. Xinjiang Cai was quoted.)

“It always seems like whatever edge we’re on, it seems to get closer and closer to the precipice. And yet, that region hasn’t quite fallen into that abyss yet. But we definitely seem to be getting closer. This is a new level of escalation, just when we think it can’t escalate anymore,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. :30 mark).

In the early 1990s, the field of election law did not exist. Dan Lowenstein, a professor of law at UCLA, produced the first textbook on election law. It is now in its seventh edition and joined by other election law textbooks. Lowenstein, along with a handful of other legal scholars, taught election law in law school. But election law was esoteric and not a field of specialty for many.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dominic Thomas) The death of James Earl Jones has forced me to consider the end of an era. Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier and Jones were giants in my industry. They were Black performers whose ascents to stardom occurred in the tumultuous 1960s, when I was an infant. All three were politically active, although each operated in a significantly different way.

Enrollment of low-income, undocumented students declined by half at University of California and California State University campuses from 2016 through the 2022–23 academic year, according to a new study by the University of California Civil Rights Project at UCLA and UC Davis School of Law. (UCLA’s William Kidder was quoted.)

“The more you drink, the higher your risk level for certain cancers … If you talk to your medical doctor about smoking, they’re going to tell you that there is no safe level of smoking, and the same is true now for alcohol,” said UCLA’s Dr. Lara Ray (approx. :40 mark).

“Poorly made sunglasses may not have proper protection against UV rays,” said Dr. Victoria Tseng, a California-based ophthalmologist and assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of California, Los Angeles.