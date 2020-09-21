UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A study released Thursday by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research shows that California residents in good health with little psychological distress and better access to health care are more likely to consistently vote than those who have physical or psychological health issues.… “We found differences in voting by health and neighborhood factors that suggest that people who vote are healthier, have better access to health care and live in more cohesive and safer neighborhoods than those who don’t vote,” said Susan Babey, the study’s lead author and a senior research scientist at the center. (Also: KPCC-FM.)

Elisa Long, an operations researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, wanted to see if this science denialism had an effect on evacuation behavior. Using GPS data from the smartphones of 2.7 million people living in Florida and Texas, she and her team evaluated if people evacuated during three storms: Matthew in October 2016, Harvey in August 2017, and Irma in September 2017.

“This is all good news,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. “Everything is moving in the right direction, so I would personally be positive.” Brewer attributed the progress to a combination of business closures, wearing masks, physical distancing, more testing and faster contact tracing. But he warned that if people socialized unsafely on Labor Day, the numbers could start heading in the opposite direction. (Brewer was also quoted by WebMD.)

But Robert J. Kim-Farley told USA TODAY that’s likely “the tip of the iceberg.” Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told USA Today that COVID-19 is a particularly difficult virus to trace to its infection point. Symptoms might not show up for weeks, if at all, in an infected person.

In a National Bureau of Economic Research paper published last month, UCLA economist Andrew Atkeson and two other researchers, after looking at COVID-19 trends in 23 countries and 25 U.S. states that had seen more than 1,000 deaths from the disease by late July, found little evidence that variations in policy explain the course of the epidemic in different places. Atkeson and his co-authors conclude that the role of legal restrictions “is likely overstated,” saying their findings “raise doubt about the importance” of lockdowns in controlling the epidemic.

“Just because you haven’t had the flu before, or you don’t think you’ve had the flu before, does not mean you shouldn’t get a flu shot,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN – approx. 1:25 mark.)

Dr. Otto Yang at the University of California-Los Angeles doesn’t see any approval happening before the new year. “I really don’t think we can have safety data that is good enough until at least winter (three to four months of trial data). Shorter than that is too little time, no matter what the results show,” said Yang, a professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“Latinos have been part of the long history of the construction of this country and this labor force,” especially in the American West, says Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, project director at UCLA’s Center for Labor Research and Education. “They were part of the completion of the transcontinental railroad. They were part of the early Los Angeles building boom.”

UCLA’s 2019 Hollywood Diversity Report discovered that performers of color played lead characters on just 21.5 percent of broadcast shows, 21.3 percent of cable shows and 21.3 percent of digital shows, such as original series on Netflix.

“We are at the brink of fossil fuel exhaustion, coupled with global climate change challenges,” said Yu Huang, the study’s co-corresponding author, and professor of materials science and engineering at UCLA. “Developing materials that can efficiently turn greenhouse gases into value-added fuels and chemical feedstocks is a critical step to mitigate global warming while turning away from extracting increasingly limited fossil fuels. This integrated experiment and theoretical analysis presents a sustainable path towards carbon dioxide upcycling and utilization.” (Also: Pasadena Now, Scienmag and Phys.org.)