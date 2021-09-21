UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Is a travel vaccine mandate constitutional? | PolitiFact

On one hand, several portions of the Constitution are generally considered to support freedom of travel between the states, said Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor. They include the Privileges and Immunities Clause — which says that “the citizens of each state shall be entitled to all privileges and immunities of citizens in the several states” — as well as a related provision in the 14th Amendment. On the other hand, Volokh and every other legal analyst we contacted agreed that this right is not unlimited.

Topanga theater becomes an oasis once again | New York Times

Zev Yaroslavsky, who represented Topanga and helped win the theater county arts subsidies when he was a member of the Los Angeles board of supervisors, called it a “civil liberties billboard.” “When I think of Topanga Canyon and the Theatricum Botanicum, it’s a constant history lesson of what can happen even in a democracy like ours when people stop being diligent,” said Yaroslavsky, who now teaches at the Luskin School of Public Affairs the University of California, Los Angeles. “The whole DNA of that theater is about eternal vigilance.”

Is having too much free time bad for you? | Washington Post

Instead, [Cassie Mogilner] Holmes, a professor of marketing and behavioral decision-making at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, decided to research whether extra free time would actually make her happier. It turns out that reclining alone on a beach all day might not be as ideal as it sounds. “To that initial question, shall we quit everything and go live on a desert island, the answer is no,” Holmes says. “We would not be any happier.”

Drug combo boosts breast cancer survival | HealthDay News

Both of these drugs are second-line treatment options for HER2-positive breast cancer that has continued to spread after initial therapy. “It really truly blew T-DM1 out of water in terms of progression-free survival,” said study co-author Dr. Sara Hurvitz, director of breast cancer clinical research at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Solutions to California’s water crisis | Capital & Main

“It’s obviously a big, big problem. And magic solutions are hard to come by,” says Glen MacDonald, a water expert who holds the endowed chair in geography of California and the American West at UCLA.

SoCal company faces e-waste problems head-on | Spectrum News 1

Sanjay Mohanty, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA, studies the impact climate change and waste has on water quality. “When we think about most of our electronic waste, the smallest item, like a cell phone or computer chips, they use lots of toxic metals like lead, arsenic, cadmiums and hexavalent and chromium,” he said. “These metals are very toxic so it’s very important to handle the waste properly.”

Divorce sometimes spells disaster for investors | CNBC

If you’re headed for a divorce, you may be headed for worse outcomes in your portfolio as well. At least, that’s what a working paper from researchers at UCLA suggests. The researchers studied the habits of stock traders in Finland, a country that provides useful data on this front because couples there rarely have joint investing accounts.

How to beat the next pandemic? Educate kids now | Mashable

“There will be another pandemic,” said Dr. Nina Shapiro, an M.D. and the director of Pediatric Ear, Nose, and Throat at the Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA. She noted the first documented pandemic occurred some 1,500 years ago. It’s past time to bake the tools and knowledge needed for dealing with pandemics into our education system. “Knowledge is power,” said Dr. Shapiro. “Especially with our future generations.” (UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang is also quoted.)