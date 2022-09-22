UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latinos and L.A. elections | Los Angeles Times

I wonder if the local political class has learned the lesson that’s starting to be obvious at the national level: Latinos have a variety of political viewpoints and we shouldn’t be taken for granted … “We know Latinos are not a monolith but does the California Democratic Party know the difference between Latinos in Sun Valley, Pacoima, Van Nuys, west of the 110 or east of the 110, Northeast and East L.A.?” asks Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute.

For some, the term ‘Okie’ is still not OK | Los Angeles Times

Otto Santa Ana, a professor emeritus of Chicana and Chicano studies at UCLA who specializes in the linguistics of ethnicity, said my dustup was a classic case of language evolution. “One generation could think of it in a bad sense, the way ‘Chicano’ was a negative term for my mom, and it became a positive term for me,” said Santa Ana. “We create a speech community among our peers, and not across generations. So that generation that felt the slur will still feel it.”

GOP attorneys general back Trump in documents fight | Washington Post

Amicus briefs are documents filed by parties not directly involved in a legal contest to inform judges of additional, relevant information. But the one filed by the attorneys general reads more like a political document than a legal brief, legal experts said … The brief is “of course a political stunt,” said Jon D. Michaels, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who studies presidential powers. “The officials are playing to the fierce MAGA bases in their states,” he said.

Forecast for California’s economy | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

California saw solid gains in leisure and hospitality, health care, social services, technology and construction in 2021, and the state’s economy will be further strengthened by increased defense spending and ongoing demand for technology, a new report says. The latest UCLA Anderson Forecast warns that the state faces economic headwinds as a result of slow national growth, but it still posted the nation’s second highest GDP growth (6.3%) between the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2022. (UCLA’s Edward Leamer is quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

UCLA is nation’s top public university | Los Angeles Magazine

For the sixth year running, the University of California Los Angeles was ranked the No. 1 public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges and National Universities. UCLA was also ranked first on the 2022-2023 list as the best school for veterans… UCLA Chancellor Gene Block called the repeat ranking “a recognition of the hard work of the staff and faculty, who believe deeply in our academic mission and drive it forward, even in the most difficult periods. It is a recognition of our students’ brilliance, creativity, ambition and persistence, both in their time on campus and in their lives as alumni.” (Also: La Opinión.)

The rise, fall and reignition of the electric car | LAist

Globally, transportation emissions account for about a fifth of the carbon dioxide heating up the planet — and they further fuel our reliance on fossil fuels: data from the International Energy Agency shows that about 48% of global oil extraction powers one form or another of motorized road transport. UCLA urban planning professor Adam Millard-Ball said that’s why getting more people into electric vehicles are needed to lower California’s — and the world’s — greenhouse gas emissions.

Teens not interested in aspirational TV, films | Deadline

Gen Z is not interested in aspirational stories in the content they consume on TV or film. That’s one of the major findings from a recent study conducted by The Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA … It found only 4.4% of the teens queried wanted to see aspirational content, about story worlds that teens wish they were part of, such as being rich … Instead, 21% said they wanted to watch content that grapples with real-world issues, such as family dynamics or social justice. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls is quoted.)

Abortion opponents misled Californians about taxes | Kaiser Health News and PolitiFact

UCLA law professor Cary Franklin, who specializes in reproductive rights, said that just because Proposition 1 establishes a general right to abortion doesn’t mean all abortion would become legal. Constitutional language is always broad, and laws and regulations can add restrictions to those rights. For example, she said, the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants the right to bear arms, but laws and regulations restrict children from purchasing guns.

Caruso’s homelessness plan questioned | LAist

“It’s disingenuous to promise things you have no authority to do,” said UCLA law professor Gary Blasi after reviewing the plan. Blasi has been representing unhoused people in courts for 40 years.

House moves to avoid repeat of Jan. 6 | Time

The House bill also has a more specific criteria over which a legislator can raise an objection, according to Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor and elections expert who reviewed the texts of each proposal. The Senate bill “basically silent on the grounds for objection, because that’s kind of a general statement,” Hasen tells TIME.

Paraquat, other pesticides linked to thyroid cancer | Bakersfield Californian

A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties. Noting that thyroid cancer rates have been increasing by 3 percent per year in recent decades, researchers at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health found exposure to paraquat by itself or in combination with other pesticides showed “consistent positive associations” with the disease. (UCLA’s Negar Omidakhsh and Avital Harari are quoted.)

How AI has transformed biological imaging | Nature

An electrical and computer engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles, [Aydogan] Ozcan trained a custom deep-learning model to stain a tissue section computationally by presenting it with tens of thousands of examples of both unstained and stained versions of the same section and letting the model work out how they differed.

Should you cook chicken in NyQuil? | Health

Please, do not cook your chicken in NyQuil: That's the newest advice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration … “Inhaling, now, a drug product or something of that nature could be an irritant to the lungs,” Deepak Sisodiya, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at University of California Los Angeles Health told Health. “Secondarily, the inhalation path is actually a quicker way to get [the drug] into your bloodstream than if you were to ingest it as a liquid.”

Undiagnosed dyslexia can have lifelong impacts | KQED-FM

“A great number of our incarcerated individuals first failed because they were called a failure. And no one understood what to do about them … Early assessment, early intervention and educating our teachers — that will help us not have so many fall through the cracks,” said UCLA’s Maryanne Wolf (approx. 3:40 mark).