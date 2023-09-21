UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Harry Litman) Donald Trump has successfully made up his own rules in the political arena, but in the legal arena, he will have to adhere to the rules that apply to all. That’s why a witness such as Molly Michael is so dangerous to him.

“I was on the front line working to serve Latino patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I saw the importance of having a physician that shared a cultural and language similarity with them. And so because of that, that really fired my passion to be a more important advocate for my community,” said UCLA’s Dr. Veronica Ramirez.

In other words, California is still experiencing the effects of climate change and generally getting hotter, even if this summer didn’t set records for scorching weather across the state, experts say. “California has been hit hard in recent years, not so much this summer,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, told reporters last week. “But that won’t hold forever.”

At the same time, inadequate forest-management practices and increasing human development in forested areas are making fires bigger, more intense and more likely to occur, according to Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA. Jerrett said the new study follows similar research he has pursued in California. “The thoroughness of the study is one of its strengths,” said Jerrett, who wasn’t part of the study. “It’s an important point that they’re making that it’s not just a Western U.S. problem.”

The California Legislature wrapped up its session last week and dozens of climate bills now await Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature — or veto. They range from corporate accountability to clean energy, transportation, water and more. “The ball is definitely being advanced and I think, given the budget situation, we could have seen things be a lot worse than they turned out to be this year,” said Julia Stein, a climate policy researcher at UCLA.

“Crocodilians do have a sophisticated suite of behaviors,” said Duncan Leitch, a biologist specializing in the neurophysiology of reptiles at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research. “But some of these conclusions are using a human definition of intelligence and trying to find that in crocodilians.”

Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology in the UCLA Health System, said he has recommended patients get new at-home tests if they only have expired ones. That option may not be available to everyone, he said. If you must use an expired test, recently expired tests are more likely to be reliable than older tests, he said.

Transgender students make up a tiny fraction of the population. Trans youth make up about 1.9% of California adolescents ages 13 to 17, according to a survey by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, which researches public policy around sexual orientation and gender identity. Nationwide, 1.4% of the age group identifies as transgender, the survey found.