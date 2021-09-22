UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Apple and UCLA partnering on depression research | Wall Street Journal

The efforts spring from research partnerships that Apple has announced with the University of California, Los Angeles … UCLA has said its research studying signs of stress, anxiety and depression began with a pilot phase last fall tracking Apple Watch and iPhone data from 150 people and will continue with a main phase tracking similar data for 3,000 people starting this year. (Also: Insider, Gizmodo and PCMag.)

UCLA receives $13m contract to expand COVID testing | Scienmag

A new $13.3 million contract from the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative, or RADx, will enable the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA to expand its capacity to process COVID-19 tests. (UCLA’s Eleazar Eskin, Johnese Spisso and Valerie Arboleda are quoted.)

Low- and no-cost alternatives to therapy | Los Angeles Times

But neither of those stereotypes reflects reality, said Katrina DeBonis, a psychiatrist and associate clinical professor at UCLA. “A lot of people think of therapy as this indulgence as opposed to an effective treatment,” she said. “They might think therapy is only for rich people. One part of it is realizing that’s not true. And it can be in combination with medication or instead of medication.”

Official figures on Latinos in the media | Los Angeles Times

Researchers at UCLA and USC have steadily tracked front-of-camera and behind-the-camera visibility for U.S. Latinos in major studio productions, usually finding single-digit percentages as recently as last week. Professor Chon Noriega, who was not involved in the study and is the former director of the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, cautioned that the GAO figures could leave a rosier impression than the reality of where Latinos stand in the media.

Changing prospects for men in the labor market | New York Times

And fourth, a quote from a 2013 paper by Autor and Melanie Wasserman, an economist at U.C.L.A.: “Although a significant minority of males continues to reach the highest echelons of achievement in education and labor markets, the median male is moving in the opposite direction. Over the last three decades, the labor market trajectory of males in the U.S. has turned downward along four dimensions: skills acquisition; employment rates; occupational stature; and real wage levels.”

New treatment for common form of breast cancer | United Press International

“Our results provide an early indication that giredestrant may reduce cancer cell division to a greater extent than our standard of care treatment,” study co-author Dr. Sara Hurvitz said in a press release. “And we know from other studies that when a tumor drops its Ki67 after two weeks of anti-hormonal therapy, the patient has a lower chance of disease recurrence long-term,” said Hurvitz, director of the Breast Cancer Clinical Research Program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in California.

Can feeding pets bugs help fight climate change? | Washington Post

Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles estimate that dogs and cats account for up to 30 percent of the environmental impact of U.S. meat consumption. If American pets made up their own country, they’d eat the fifth-most meat globally.

COVID vaccine hesitancy among L.A. first responders | KTTV-TV

“In my view, anyone has the right to do that. But the question is, is it in your best interests, and is it in the best interests of the public? So for example, for a first responder, they come into contact with a lot of people. So I would want them to be protected,” said UCLA’s Vickie Mays (approx. 1:58 mark).

Statins as a treatment for ulcerative colitis | Healthline

“Statins are known to have some immunomodulatory properties. There are some animal studies and epidemiologic data to suggest that statins may have a beneficial effect on intestinal inflammation. However, the current level of evidence is low or very low,” Dr. Berkeley N. Limketkai, director of clinical research at the UCLA Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, told Healthline.

Lawyer aims to force hospitals to administer ivermectin | Daily Beast

Timothy Brewer, an epidemiology professor at UCLA and a doctor who treats COVID-19 ICU patients, strongly disagrees. “In general, whenever the courts try to practice medicine, it usually doesn’t work out well for anyone involved,” he said in an interview.