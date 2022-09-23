UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Optometrists, ophthalmologists square off over bill | Los Angeles Times

“This is eye surgery. It’s easy to say it’s easy. But complications are real. You can, if things go wrong, blind someone,” says Dr. Craig H. Kliger, executive vice president of the California Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons and a UCLA assistant professor. “The amount of training in this bill is not adequate to make someone competent to practice by themselves. It’s not safe for the public.”

What to do when your kid won’t go to school | Washington Post

Stephanie Mihalas, a clinical psychologist, said, “A lot of parents tend to dismiss this as something that children can just get over if they push them harder and they think it’s just like a phase.” But, added Mihalas, who is an assistant professor in the psychiatry department at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, “school refusal is a disorder, and it causes significant disability and distress for children and teens.”

UCLA: Rising inflation and Californians | KCBS-TV

California’s economy will likely continue improving as the year nears an end, but national economic doldrums have tempered expectations in the state for the next two years, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. On the national front, UCLA Anderson Forecast senior economist Leo Feler wrote in his report that the U.S. economy is “likely to muddle along” for the next 12 months, with continued inflation and slow growth. (Also: City News Service. UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was interviewed by KNBC-TV, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM.)

Is the Hyperloop doomed? | New York Times

“Time and again you see technological innovations attracting a lot of investment, and you can make a lot of money during the hype cycle,” said Juan Matute, deputy director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. However, the technology doesn’t anticipate the significant technical challenges associated with creating an entirely new infrastructure. “Then interest wanes,” Mr. Matute said.

Buy now, pay later models are gaining popularity | USA Today

The BNPL model does share “strong parallels” to the pre-2008 mortgage industry that helped trigger the Great Recession, according to Wesley Yin, an associate professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles who served in the Obama administration.

College recruitment tool could be reinforcing bias | Washington Post

That’s a matter of bias, said Ozan Jaquette, an assistant professor of higher education at UCLA. It’s not just that colleges are giving preference to prospective applicants from well-resourced high schools or wealthy areas … Jaquette and a team of researchers, including Patricia Martin and Crystal Han at UCLA, have produced a series of research papers for the Institute for College Access and Success calling into question a popular entry point for college recruitment: student lists that help schools connect with college-bound students through email and brochures.

Financial outlook for aging undocumented Latinos | USA Today

“This cohort is growing rapidly,” said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Over the next two or three decades, we will see the numbers explode.”

Crime’s up, ridership’s down. What can L.A. Metro do? | KCRW-FM

Madeline Brozen studies safety on public transit at UCLA, and she’s cautiously optimistic the same strategy will work here. “By using an unarmed approach to just provide basic customer service, it’s a really great step in the right direction, to make sure that the people know that there’s someone else there,” Brozen says.

California wanted cheaper Uber. It may have hurt drivers | Wired

“Labor law is ambiguous in a lot of ways and allows platforms to do what they want until someone pushes back,” says Brian Justie, a researcher with the UCLA Labor Center who has studied app-based workers. “Prop 22 was an attempt to codify drivers’ working conditions in a way that was favorable to the companies.”

Hollywood’s new injectable weight loss drug | Variety

“Obesity is an epidemic,” cautioned Dr. Zhaoping Li, chief of clinical nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “The issue is that this is one of the tools in our box, it is not the end-all. The longest study done on these injections was conducted over less than two years. A lot of questions have not been answered.”

Gen Z prefers real-world issues over aspirational TV | IndieWire

A new study conducted by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA confirmed that modern teenagers prefer to watch content that covers real-world issues like tense family dynamics or social justice, as opposed to aspirational content about being rich or famous … “Hollywood has built its young adult content on the belief that teens want to see glamorous lifestyles and rich and famous characters, but our research suggests the opposite is true,” psychologist Yalda Uhls, PhD, director of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers, who conducted the research, said. (Also: “CBS Mornings.”)

National effort to safeguard poll workers and voters | Orange County Register

It’s a new issue for the workers who check voters in, answer their questions and count ballots. Rick Hasen, a professor of election law at UCLA who has researched threats to election officials, said it stems from the 2020 election. “I think we’re still dealing with the aftermath of that, because Trump is still claiming that the election was stolen and people are running on platforms of election denialism,” Hasen said.

Late bedtimes could raise odds of diabetes, heart trouble | HealthDay News

Poorly timed sleep is compounded when you don’t get enough sleep, added Dr. Alon Avidan. He’s the director of the University of California, Los Angeles Sleep Disorders Center and played no role in the study. “When night owls have to wake up early to get to work or take their kids to school, they end up not getting enough sleep,” Avidan said. Lack of sleep sets the stage for memory and thinking issues on top of the other health risks associated with being a night owl, he explained.

Increase in evictions is a threat to health | WebMD

“Housing is the bedrock that everything else rests on in terms of our health,” says Kathryn Leifheit, PhD, a social epidemiologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “But we also know that rates of housing insecurity in the United States, and in high-income countries in general, are really high.”

Is climate change scaring you off having kids? | KCRW-FM

The warming climate is making people reconsider having children. UCLA researchers say that for decades, temperature spikes have caused a dip in the birth rate nine months later.

Molecules attack brain tangles that cause Alzheimer’s | ScienceDaily

Scientists at UCLA have used a molecule found in green tea to identify additional molecules that could break up protein tangles in the brain thought to cause Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. The green tea molecule, EGCG, is known to break up tau fibers -- long, multilayered filaments that form tangles that attack neurons, causing them to die. (UCLA’s David Eisenberg is quoted.)

Fatal error of ancient HIV-like virus | Atlantic

Another, perhaps more radical idea might yet give way to an HIV cure: speeding the path toward endogenization — allowing lentiviruses to tangle themselves into our genomes, in the hopes that they’ll stay permanently, benignly put. “We could figure out a way to silence the virus, such that it’s there but we don’t care about it,” says Oliver Fregoso, a virologist at UCLA.

State initiatives would legalize sports betting | NPR

Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, argues there’s reason to be wary of what’s happened in the nearly three dozen states that have legalized sports gambling. “We know that in states that have more sports betting, they have had more calls to the help lines regarding gambling problems,” [Fong said.]

Mental health crisis among students | CapRadio

Dr. Imelda Padilla-Frausto, a research scientist at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, says there’s a need for equitable — not equal — distribution of mental health resources to properly aid students of color. Her vision for equity is providing more support to schools with marginalized students, instead of the same level of support. “The intersection of social determinants of poor mental health existed even before the pandemic and especially in communities of color,” Padilla-Frausto said. “So we do see that compounding effect, especially for students of color.”