UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will almost certainly be strongly pro-business and anti-consumer,” said Adam Winkler, law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Trump’s judicial nominations have typically narrowed consumer protections, restricted the rights of employees and unions, while expanding the rights of corporations and curtailing business regulation.”

Those accomplishments reflect the optimism that defines California, according to R. Jisung Park, an assistant professor of public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, who focuses on climate adaptation…. “The shocks are outside the range, in many cases, of historical experience,” Dr. Park said.

The Emmys are a perfect microcosm of the challenges facing the region, says Jay Tucker, executive director of UCLA’s Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports. “The entertainment industry really is the heart of the city. When we talk about L.A. — and really Southern California — so much rides on this ability for us to connect and create things in person. One can only hope this is not the new normal.”

“Two hundred thousand deaths. This is really an important thing to stop and consider right now. When you think of two hundred thousand, that’s the size of a town. Montgomery, Alabama, for example. Two hundred thousand people. That is a massive devastation of human life,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Daniel Swain, a climate expert with UCLA, tweeted on Sunday: “After a few calm weather days, fire activity on the extremely large wildfires still burning throughout California is slowly picking up again. Air quality starting to worsen in some spots as smoke increases.”

As the smoke left by wildfires in California and Oregon continues to linger, people exposed to it need to take steps to protect themselves, an expert says. In healthy people, wildfire smoke can cause symptoms such as runny nose, burning and watery eyes, sore throat, chest pain and shortness of breath, said Dr. Reza Ronaghi, a pulmonologist at University of California, Los Angeles’ David Geffen School of Medicine.