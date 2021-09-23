UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Dentists don’t want dental services added to Medicare | Los Angeles Times

“There is no doubt that physicians are accustomed to their current payment rates from both public and private insurers, just as other workers in the healthcare system are also accustomed to their incomes,” said Thomas Rice, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA. Anything that reduces those rates, he told me, “will face severe opposition.”

Conspiracy theories and the wellness community | CBS News

UCLA professor Ramesh Srinivasan, who studies the intersection of tech, politics and societies, said tech companies are building products where behavior-modifying algorithms are having “profoundly manipulative effects.” “So if I have a certain anxiety about different vaccines, or Dr. Fauci, for example, those anxieties are extremely likely to be reinforced, and I would also say amplified,” Srinivasan said.

‘Novel’ foods that have led to E. coli, salmonella | NBC’s “Today”

Frozen fruits can also be contaminated, said Dr. Claire Panosian Dunavan, a professor of medicine emeritus in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dunavan points to the outbreak on the list that was traced to pomegranates that were part of a frozen mix of fruits gathered from around the world and sold at Costco as a good example.

How Latino votes in recall could affect midterms | Los Angeles Times

Data from the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative shows Latinos strongly led rejection of the recall — even in traditionally red areas such as Orange County, where more than 80% of Latinos voted no. In parts of the Central Valley, Latinos voted opposite to whites. In Merced County, 75% percent of white voters chose yes, and 75% of Latino voters chose no.

The latest on COVID boosters | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“Right now, we only have two sets of data. One set of data are laboratory data that show, in fact, boosters boost, that if you give someone a third dose of either of the … vaccines, or a second dose of Johnson and Johnson, you can get a higher immune response. So that’s very good,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 0:55 mark).

White actors sweeping Emmys part of something ‘structural’ | CNBC

“It was disappointing,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences and professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA. “It becomes a numbers game after a while. When you have 44% of the nominees that are people of color and you have 0% that win, there’s something structural going on.”

Decrease in health check-ups due to pandemic | City News Service

California reached record health insurance coverage in 2020, with 94% of people covered, but fewer people received routine check-ups primarily due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research … “This is one of the most important data releases in the survey’s 20-year history because it sheds light on how impactful the pandemic was on multi-year trends in California for health-related behaviors and access to health care, as well as unfair treatment due to race or ethnicity,” said Todd Hughes, the survey’s director. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce is also quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

Hormone disorder in women costs U.S. $8 billion a year | HealthDay News

Treating polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — the most common hormone disorder in women of child-bearing age — is costly. In 2020, diagnosing and treating this disorder cost an estimated $8 billion in the United States, according to a new economic analysis… “Although PCOS affects at least one in seven women and leads to over $8 billion in health care costs annually in the United States alone, it is frequently misunderstood or overlooked by clinicians and policymakers,” said study author Dr. Carrie Riestenberg. She is a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist based at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dixie fire leaves behind inhospitable ‘moonscapes’ | Guardian

“There is the extent of the fire and there is the intensity of the fire. When you get these big intense fires, you mostly kill those animals,” said ecologist Brad Shaffer, the director of the UCLA La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science. “If you don’t kill them, then when they come back and it’s just a big ash field, there are no plants and therefore no insects. They starve to death.”

Your brain and procrastination | Fast Company

Another important brain reaction is how it perceives the future. Research done by UCLA social psychologist Hal Hershfield found that the brain views our future self in the same way it views another person. “[Hershfield] used a functional MRI to look at the brains of people when they were thinking of their present self, their future self, or the other,” says Pychyl. “When we think of future self, the same parts of the brain light up as when we think about the other.”