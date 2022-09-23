UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Ballot measure to ban flavored tobacco products | Los Angeles Times

“This is not something that is going to ban [all] tobacco products,” said Dr. Michael Ong, chair of California’s Tobacco Education and Research Oversight Committee and a professor in residence of medicine and health policy and management at UCLA. “But it’s going to ban specific flavors that unfortunately are addicting kids, and also unfortunately are sustaining addiction among particular populations that is unfair, because they’ve been targeted by the tobacco industry.”

Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial | Washington Post

Details of the case — such as whether the jury is convinced that Jones’s false statements were deliberate lies — will help determine the type and the size of damages, said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. “If you’re going to try to persuade the jury toward punitive damages, you’ve got to show that it’s more than just an honest mistake,” said Volokh, an expert on free-speech law.

Why some people often get colds while others don’t | NBC’s “Today”

Most adults get between somewhere between one and three colds per year, but “people vary a lot,” Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY. “There are people that feel like they’re sick the whole cold and flu season and other people that seem to be untouched by it,” he said.

LAUSD to provide schools with OD-reversing drug | CNN

With drug use among teens at a historic low, the soaring overdose deaths are likely not the result of more adolescents using drugs, but of the increasing risks the drugs themselves, one of the study’s authors said. “This is not coming from more teens using drugs. It’s actually coming from drug use becoming more dangerous,” said study author Joseph Friedman, a researcher studying medicine and medical informatics at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Putin’s move to escalate war in Ukraine | Business Insider

“That Putin would do this shows how badly he feels the need right now to change the momentum, which has been all in Ukraine’s favor,” Daniel Treisman, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose work focuses on Russian politics and economics, told Insider.

Application of anti-porn ‘shameware’ apps broadening | Wired

While these apps claim to have helped many people overcome pornography addictions, experts who study sexual health are skeptical that the apps have a lasting positive effect. “I’ve never seen anyone who’s been on one of these apps feel better about themselves in the long term,” says Nicole Prause, a scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies the effects of pornography on the brain and the spread of disinformation on sexual health. “These people just end up feeling like there’s something wrong with them when the reality is that there likely isn’t.”

Does your child have a smartphone addiction? | Healthline

[Tara] Peris, who is also the associate director of the Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, and co-director of the UCLA Child OCD, Anxiety, and Tic Disorders Program, explained that “Kids this age need to learn to make responsible choices and to create balance in their lives between their time with technology and their time spent with friends, family, and other in-person activities.”

Your doctor recommended a ‘bland diet.’ What’s that? | HealthCentral

Eating this way in a pinch is pretty much “safe for a few days, perhaps three to five days, in a case of a viral gastroenteritis [or, colloquially, stomach flu],” says Shahrad Hakimian, M.D., gastroenterologist and clinical instructor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. “The risk of nutritional deficiencies is low in this setting.”

U.S. Latinos represent world’s fifth largest economy | EFE

(Translated from Spanish) “While impressive in volume, the GDP of American Latinos is even more remarkable in its rapid growth,” added the report by Dan Hamilton and Matthew Fienup of California Lutheran University, and David Hayes Bautista and Paul Hsu of the University of California, Los Angeles. (Also: Hayes-Bautista was quoted by Al Día.)