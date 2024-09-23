UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Even if people know that California — really all of the Southwest — used to be Mexico, we don’t think about it that much and we don’t often have occasion to see it around us. We’re not reminded of it in our daily lives,” said UCLA’s Marissa Lopez (approx. :30 mark).

The U.S. Latino economy continues to show its strength, with a recent report revealing that the U.S. Latino Gross Domestic Product surpassed the $3 trillion mark for the first time … According to David Hayes-Bautista from the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, the U.S. Latino economy is now the fifth-largest in the world, growing even faster than China during the height of the pandemic.

Alberto Lammers is director of communications at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. He said, “It became a chance for people to know Hispanic cultures, for Latinos to get to know a community better and for the American public to understand a little better the long history of Latinos in the U.S.”

Members of the CMS team acknowledge feeling a twinge of disappointment with the result. “If we had validated the CDF result we would be more excited,” says Elisabetta Manca, a physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles who worked on the CMS analysis.

The Antelope Valley has the second highest rate in preventable hospitalizations, behind South Los Angeles, according to a UCLA Center for Health Policy Research study released earlier this year.

The amount of plant growth this year in parts of the state is nearly double what’s typical, mainly due to the state’s past two wet winters, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In a way, what Chitwood is doing is like bullying, Yalda Uhls, founder and executive director of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers and assistant adjunct professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told CNN. “To publicly shame someone in a way that’s permanent, that’s shareable … it has very lasting mental health effects, probably more extreme than traditional in-person bullying … it’s going to impact their lives,” said Uhls, who studies how media affects the social learning and behavior of preteens and adolescents.

“Politically or in terms of the health of our democracy, the idea that people who potentially committed a crime in trying to further a scheme to subvert the results of the 2020 election ... the idea that they are in any way involved in politics is troubling,” Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law Rick Hasen said.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Cecilia Menjivar) An autocratic wave has crept up on us in the U.S. and over the world in the last decade. Democracy and autocracy were once seen as two separate and distant worlds with little in common, and that the triumph of one weakened the other. Now, however, autocrats across the globe, in poor and wealthy nations, in established and nascent democracies, and from the right and left, are using the same tactics to dismantle democracies from within.

A new UCLA study has found that the number of newly enrolled low-income undocumented students declined by half at UC and CSU campuses between 2015-16 and 2022-23. The study attributes the decline to the growing difficulty of obtaining DACA status … In 2022, UCLA scholars presented a potential path forward for the students by crafting a novel legal theory that asserts the federal ban on hiring undocumented people does not apply to states because they are not specifically mentioned as employers subject to sanctions in the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act.

The latest reform effort leaves many questions, said Darren Urada of the University of California, Los Angeles Integrated Substance Abuse Programs. He was the principal investigator on UCLA’s evaluation of an earlier attempt to promote treatment. “When policies are properly implemented, treatment obtained through courts can help people. However, there are a lot of details here that are not clear, and therefore a lot of opportunities for this to go poorly,” Urada said.

A forthcoming poll conducted by UCLA’s David Myers [the Sady and Ludwig Kahn Professor of Jewish History] and Nishma Research President Mark Trencher, who shared their findings with HuffPost, found that 77% of Orthodox Jews plan to vote for Trump.