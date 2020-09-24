UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The variation of name pronunciation in different cultures is something Jessica Rett, a professor of linguistics at UCLA, likens to the cultural differences of fashion. “Like language, people use fashion to signify their cultural identity. This means that, when they decide what to wear, or how to speak (or how to be addressed), they consider who they are and who they want to appear to be (and to whom). And just like my fashion decisions might vary from circumstance to circumstance, my language decisions do too,” Rett said in an email.

Next to me was UCLA Chicano Studies professor Marissa López. She runs Picturing Mexican America, an Instagram account that tells the hidden histories of Latino Los Angeles through photos and copious captions. López plans to eventually release a map-based app version of the project, but the avid cyclist worked with the Los Angeles Explorers Club to turn it into a 70-minute self-guided audio bike tour in the meantime.

The result has been an unequal distribution of bad air for decades. “We see quite a consistent pattern that Black and Latinx people are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, particularly localized pollution,” said Michael Jerrett, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences in the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Robert Kaplan) But a safe and effective vaccine is merely the first step. To attain herd immunity, a very large number of people must be vaccinated. This will require a prodigious global supply chain, equitable access to the vaccine and, perhaps most daunting in the case of the United States, the willingness of people to take it.

“Even in Los Angeles, as we’ve had record low crime rates, in the housing developments that had CSP [programs], crime went down even more,” says Jorja Leap, a UCLA professor who led the year-long study. In fact, Leap and her team estimate 221 violent crimes were prevented by the CSP program.

The timing couldn’t have been better for the opening this month of the Center for Healthy Climate Solutions at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. Its mission is to work with policymakers and community groups to help safeguard human health against the ravages of climate change. The center was founded on the premise that the long-feared effects of climate change are already here and must be met with policies not only to slow the warming of the planet but also to help people adapt to its reality. The center’s co-directors, Dr. Jonathan Fielding and Michael Jerrett, believe the clock is running out and we must quickly reduce the amount of carbon being pumped into the atmosphere to have any hope of preserving a viable planet.

“Don’t wake babies up during REM sleep — important work is being done in their brains as they sleep,” said study co-senior author Gina Poe. She’s a professor of integrative biology and physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Van Savage is study co-senior author and a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and computational medicine at UCLA. (Also: Psychology Today and Live Science.)

UCLA’s Dr. Tyrone Howard, professor of education and expert on multicultural issues, helps us understand by taking us back to the 1830s when slavery was alive and well, and minstrel shows were the popular form of entertainment. “The minstrel shows were all about reinforcing black inferiority. And the way that whites, to entertain other whites, would reinforce that was to paint themselves with these black faces.”

By putting a new spin on decades-old thermoelectric technology, scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have developed a tiny microscopic cooling device they describe as the “world’s smallest refrigerator.” … “Its small size makes it millions of times faster than a fridge that has a volume of a millimeter cubed, and that would be already be millions of times faster than the fridge you have in your kitchen,” says UCLA physics professor Chris Regan, who led the research team.

Dr. Estelle Everett, a clinical instructor at the Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, just completed her first year in the program. She says that while she was naturally drawn to diabetes in medical school (her sister was diagnosed with T1D as a child), she still needed support and inspiration. “I got so much good advice through FLARE on how to approach my career and be successful,” she says. Did it work? She’s the first Black person on the faculty of UCLA’s endocrine/diabetes/metabolism division.