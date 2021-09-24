UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA students are back on campus | KABC-TV

The University of California school system announced in January its plan to have students back on campus for the 2021–22 school year, and that time has finally arrived. UCLA planned a surprise welcome celebration for students for their first day back to school. “To finally be back and experience this moment, and experience this campus coming back to life after 18 months is just incredible,” said Steve Ritea, a UCLA spokesperson. (Also: KTTV-TV and KNBC-TV.)

Republican review fails to show election cheating | New York Times

“Those people stormed the Capitol because they believed the election was fraudulent when it was not,” said Matt A. Barreto, a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, and faculty director of the Voting Rights Project. “And had we had leaders who just accepted the results and encouraged their team to try harder next time, we could have avoided that very ugly fiasco.”

Why is L.A. so hot on flying cars? | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

But none of this addresses the question of whether this future is good for anyone but the flying car industry, says Michael Manville, Associate Professor of Urban Planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “We have apparently an Urban Air Mobility team” in Los Angeles city government, he says. “Well, what’s the goal of the Urban Air Mobility team? It’s probably to get Los Angeles some urban air mobility. But that’s not a policy outcome.”

White House aims to protect workers from extreme heat | Vice

Hot days also come with increased risk of accident, a June study from the University of California, Los Angeles found. Hotter temperatures are associated with approximately 20,000 additional injuries per year, the study found. Days above 90 degrees Fahrenheit — when workers are prone to poorer cognition and decision-making — come with a 6 to 9 percent increase in the risk of worker injury than days in the 50s or 60s.

Lack of Latino faculty on college campuses | KABC-TV

“If you have fewer numbers of Latinx students who are going to college, that means that fewer numbers are going to graduate from college. Subsequently, fewer go on to post-graduate degree programs. Fewer graduate with those degrees. So it’s like this pipeline gets thinner and thinner, the farther up the ladder you go,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:30 mark).

How COVID lockdowns affected smoking habits | KPCC-FM

UCLA researchers say nearly 2,2000 people who are part of the ongoing California Health Interview Survey say they used flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes less during the pandemic … “The percentage of adults reporting exposure in the previous two weeks to secondhand smoke from tobacco products or e-cigarette vapor dropped significantly in 2020 to 26.6 percent. That’s basically half of the range from 2018 and a significant drop from 2019,” said UCLA’s Todd Hughes.

UCLA’s Kristy Edmunds headed for Mass MoCA | New York Times

Kristy Edmunds, an experienced leader in the performing and multidisciplinary arts, in October will become the new director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, known as Mass MoCA. Edmunds, currently the executive and artistic director of the University of California, Los Angeles’s Center for the Art of Performance, will replace Joseph C. Thompson, who helped found the museum and led it for more than 32 years. (Also: Los Angeles Times.)