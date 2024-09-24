UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

U.S. News and World Report recently released their rankings of the best public universities in the country for 2025, and for the 8th year running, UCLA tops that list. The report ranked universities and colleges based on several factors, including graduation rates, peer assessment and faculty resources. (UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt and UCLA student Damian Ojeda were quoted. Also: KNBC-TV, KCAL-TV and KABC-TV.)

The number of low-income undocumented students newly enrolled in the University of California and California State University plummeted 50% between 2016-17 and 2022-23, according to a study released this month. The study by William Kidder of the UCLA Civil Rights Project and Kevin Johnson of the UC Davis School of Law comes at a moment of heightened debate about policy proposals aimed at defraying the cost of college for undocumented students, who are not eligible for federal Pell Grants and often lack legal work permits. (Kidder was quoted.)

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told The Times that the best way to avoid contracting EV-D68 is to practice common respiratory hygiene. “This is covering your coughs and sneezes, it’s washing hands,” he said, “If you’ve been around someone who’s coughing and sneezing ... make sure that you haven’t touched contaminated surfaces that they’ve been touching or shared cups or utensils.”

Scientists at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have identified key metabolic mechanisms that squamous cell skin cancers use to resist treatment, offering new insights into how to potentially stop cancer growth. Their findings, published in Science Advances, highlight the need for combination therapies that target multiple metabolic pathways simultaneously. (UCLA’s William Lowry and Carlos Galván were quoted.)

These drugs are known to be habit-forming when used for too long or at too high of a dose. When you stop taking them, you can experience physical withdrawal symptoms like anxiety, faintness, shivering, and, yes, trouble sleeping or “rebound insomnia,” Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., president of the board of directors for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells Self.

While cities across the U.S. already run their own tree-planting programs with their own funds, this amount of federal money is like winning the arborist lottery. “It’s unprecedented,” said Edith de Guzman, a researcher at UCLA and director of the Los Angeles Urban Cooling Collaborative, whose research has found that tree cover significantly reduces heat-related hospitalizations. “This is a pinch yourself, once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity.”

“We have fighting going on three fronts right now. We have fighting going on in Gaza, where it’s been going on since October 7th of last year and Israel is continuing to play whack-a-mole against Hamas; we have fighting going on in the West Bank … ” said UCLA’s James Gelvin (approx. :45 mark).

So, are bike lanes really elevating one community while evicting another? And if that’s the case — are bike advocates on the wrong side of progress? Adonia Lugo, a researcher at UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, says these are the questions to be asking if you want to be part of the mobility justice movement, prioritizing safe transportation for everyone on two-wheels, four-wheels and no wheels at all.

Car companies might finally have to care about pedestrians | Fast Company

The new pedestrian crash standards build upon the protections of PAEB by softening the blow of crashes that technology doesn’t prevent. “If you can’t entirely avoid the crash, which is of course the first objective, then you want to make the effects of the crash much less intense than they would be without the rule,” said Ann Carlson, a law professor at UCLA who led NHTSA from 2022 until earlier this year.

The latest reform effort leaves many questions, said Darren Urada of the University of California, Los Angeles Integrated Substance Abuse Programs. He was the principal investigator on UCLA’s evaluation of an earlier attempt to promote treatment. “When policies are properly implemented, treatment obtained through courts can help people. However, there are a lot of details here that are not clear, and therefore a lot of opportunities for this to go poorly,” Urada said.