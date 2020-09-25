UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The University of California at Los Angeles has secured the single largest donation on record from a Native American tribe to a law school — $15 million that will fund full-ride scholarships for students who aspire to careers in tribal law. That gift comes from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, a federally-recognized based in Marin and Sonoma Counties in Northern California.

“I think it is a significant blow. And at the same time, I think it reinforces what we have been saying all along. If we think that the problem and the solution to the catastrophe was simply prosecuting those officers, it shows that we still are struggling to understand that this is a structural problem,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw (approx. 0:55 mark).

In theory, a future California governor could try to undo Mr. Newsom’s rules, though legal experts said it would be difficult. “Executive orders can always be undone by future governors,” said Cara Horowitz, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA Law School. “But once this reaches the regulatory stage, it’s a lot stickier.”

“There has been a growing trend toward multi-generational homes. Some of that we see happening with the Great Recession. Whenever there is economic, and now health crises, we see more doubling up when times are tough,” said UCLA’s Jennie Brand (approx. 8:10 mark).

Another expert, Dr. Otto Yang, a professor and associate chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said families with elderly members or those with compromised immune systems should skip the festivities. ”It’s kind of a case-by-case process. It depends on how much risk each of the family members has,” Yang said.

“There is definitely more chatter and comfort with play dates these days,” said Dr. Nina Shapiro, a pediatric otolaryngologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “I also see more groups of families with kids out in my neighborhood and hear some large group parties going on in people’s backyards.”

“Large gatherings of students on campus, in classrooms and restaurants, may make schools a hotbed for outbreaks. If strong protective measures are not in place, there will be high risks of local outbreaks,” Zhang Zuofeng, a professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the school of public health at University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua.

“Essentially, African American are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer. They’re more than 75% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer,” said UCLA’s Dr. Isla Garraway.

Dr. Edward Garon is an associate professor of medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, and an oncologist who treats lung cancer patients. Blood-based biopsies of lung tumors, he says, make it possible for him to keep closer tabs on how his patients are doing — since they are far less invasive and less dangerous than a biopsy procedure, liquid biopsies can be done much more regularly.

“At the start of my career in science, submitting a manuscript for publication in a good journal was a hit-and-miss process. When I received a rejection, either from the editor or referee, that gave me a sinking feeling, sadness and sometimes anger.… By doing yoga and meditation every day, I eventually overcame the overly positive or negative emotional outbreaks. In fact, the middle mind helped in other ways. For instance, I became more persistent and patient about my work,” said UCLA’s James Gimzewski.

“The results of this survey make two things very clear: Public schools have responded heroically, playing a critical role in supporting students and sustaining communities threatened by the deadly virus and economic shutdown,” said John Rogers, education professor and director of the Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access at UCLA who led the survey.

(Article written by UCLA’s Helen Vuong) When a fetus is developing in the mother’s womb, it is essential that the fetus receives the correct nutrients and protection during this critical developmental window. One element of this environment includes the maternal microbiota, which are the collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that inhabit the mother’s body. (Also: Scienmag, Science News and Medical Xpress.)

A Jewish professor of constitutional law, evidence, law of the border and other legal courses at the UCLA School of Law, Peter Reich told the Journal that Ginsburg “was someone who was a model for many generations of law students and lawyers — in terms of someone who combined her scholarly precision with activism for social justice.” Reacting to her death, Reich said, “It’s a huge loss. She was a person who spent every day of her working life as though it was her last. I feel as though we’ll be missing a voice on the court; not only a voice of reason but a voice for various causes.”

A UCLA-led report published today in the JAMA Internal Medicine exposes what the authors call a weakness in the high-profile “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” published annually by U.S. News and World Report.… “An honor roll for best hospitals is missing the mark if these hospitals aren’t helping smokers quit,” said Linda Sarna, dean of the UCLA School of Nursing and the report’s lead author. “The good news is that there are cost-effective treatments that work if health care providers include them as an expected part of care.”

“Enforcing the public charge rule during the pandemic harms not only the affected immigrants, but also everyone’s prospects for a faster recovery from this pandemic,” researcher Ninez Ponce from the University of California in Los Angeles told EFE. (Translated from Spanish.)

According to Anne W. Rimoin, PhD, MPH, FASTMH, professor of epidemiology and director of both the Center for Global and Immigrant Health and the UCLA-DRC Health Research and Training Program at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, since the West African Ebola epidemic, researchers have learned a lot about the long-term consequences of Ebola infection, including reduced life expectancy. “It’s very likely that the burden of these long-term health effects would impact overall quality of life,” Rimoin said.

SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19) was not directly caused by climate change. But Timothy Brewer, MD, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, says that vector-borne zoonotic diseases (infectious diseases that are spread by pathogens jumping from animals to people) are becoming increasingly common because humans are encroaching on natural animal habitats, another form of environmental destruction.