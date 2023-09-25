UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A collection of 1 million political cartoons is headed to the UCLA Library, hailing from nearly 60 countries in 30 languages, and spanning more than 330 years. The oldest cartoon dates back to 1690, the newest as recently as 2022. But no matter the age, each piece holds a lens to the political discourse specific to its time. Political cartoons hold history in the details, said Christopher Gilman, digital curriculum program coordinator with the UCLA Library.

The historic Crest Theater in Westwood will reopen Saturday under a new name following a multi-million dollar renovation. The theater will now be called the UCLA Nimoy Theater, or simply, The Nimoy. It was named after ‘Star Trek’ actor, director, and philanthropist, Leonard Nimoy. The school said the renovations were a gift from Nimoy’s widow, Susan. (UCLA’s Meryl Friedman was quoted.)

“I think we should not overcomplicate it. People like him. That is the simplest answer to why is he so far ahead … He’s not the incumbent president, but he is a past president. This is likely to be super unusual. Two people who have been president, running against each other, if things work out the way it looks,” said UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck (approx. :35 mark).

Settlements usually result in at least one of two outcomes: The person or estate bringing the case can receive money, or, more rarely, a policy change may follow the settlement. Settlements rarely include an admission of wrongdoing or guilt, said Joanna Schwartz, an attorney, law professor and the faculty director of the David J. Epstein Program in Public Interest Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

“We saw a record number of food litigation lawsuits filed from 2020 to 2023, with hundreds of new suits every year,” said Tommy Tobin, a lawyer at Perkins Coie and Lecturer at UCLA Law, adding that “food litigation is a fast-growing area of law.”

In a new study in mice, a team of researchers from UCLA, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, and Harvard University have uncovered a crucial component for restoring functional activity after spinal cord injury. The neuroscientists have shown that re-growing specific neurons back to their natural target regions led to recovery, while random regrowth was not effective. (UCLA’s Dr. Michael Sofroniew was quoted. Also: Asian News International.)

“The best booster for you is the one that you can get — either the Pfizer or the Moderna can be used, and they can be mixed or matched,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “If there’s shortages of one, you should not have hesitancy to take the other.”

“It’s strange to think about commodifying and profiting off people’s racial and ethnic identities,” said Naomi Zewde, an assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We should do so with care and proceed carefully, so as not to be exploitive.”

The U.S. stock market is struggling, but you may still want to give the bulls the benefit of the doubt. That’s the conclusion I draw from a landmark study into using volatility as a market-timing indicator. Entitled “Volatility-Managed Portfolios,” it was conducted by finance professors Alan Moreira of the University of Rochester and Tyler Muir of UCLA. The study challenged conventional wisdom’s view of volatility, finding that you can beat the market over the long term by having higher equity exposure when market volatility is lower.

But making chips three-dimensional means more complexity in manufacturing them, says Subramanian Iyer, who spent more than 30 years at IBM working on the manufacturing of microchips, and is now a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles … “In the late 90s, a chip with 6 wiring layers was state-of-the-art,” says Dr. Iyer. “Now some of these chips are at 19 to 20 wiring layers.”

A study by the Civil Rights Project at UCLA published in April found that community college bachelor degree programs offer “access to a college degree as well as ... help meet the state’s urgent need for college educated workers.” “The value proposition that exists currently is you have to move, you have to go somewhere else in order to take advantage of opportunities,” said Cecilia Rios-Aguilar, an education professor at UCLA who co-authored the report. “And here we’re saying, wait a second, you can stay in the community where you’re invested. Where you want to be.”

“This is about whether or not the union is going to be able to organize those workers in those industries,” says Toby Higbie, professor of history and labor studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If they really want to have a chance of organizing in these new industries, [the union] has to show that it can bring home the goods for the workers.”

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, called Friday’s announcement “quite significant” in light of the large number of people served by Kaiser. The move by the healthcare workers comes on the heels of “a dramatic series of strikes” by hotel workers, writers, actors, autoworkers and other laborers, which “contribute to a sense that worker solidarity makes a difference and collective action can move the agenda forward,” he said.

“This looks mostly like a beneficial storm for Oregon and far Northern California,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a Thursday virtual discussion. “It may not fully extinguish these fires, a lot of the fires burning up there right now are burning in heavy, heavy timber, but it really will dramatically reduce fire activity.” (Swain was also quoted by Reuters and cited by KTLA-TV.)

“Transportation is the engine not only of the global economy but also of the L.A. regional economy, and so it’s really important that we are addressing it in this kind of systematic way,” said Mary Nichols of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law.

Less than 1% of people in the U.S. ages 13 and older identify as transgender, according to the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law’s Williams Institute. Among those ages 13 to 17, the proportion is 1.4%, or around 300,000 teenagers nationwide.

Many medical schools used affirmative action ideas to increase the number of Black students. But even with those efforts, a University of California at Los Angeles study in 2021 said the percentage of Black doctors had only increased by four percent from 1900 to 2018.