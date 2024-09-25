UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in the U.S. | KTTV-TV

UCLA has been ranked as the best public university in the U.S. for the eighth year in a row by U.S. News & World Report. (UCLA’s Gary Clark was featured. Also: New York Times, NBC’s “Today,” Yahoo Finance, KABC-TV, KCAL-TV, KNBC-TV, KTLA-TV and Spectrum News 1.)

Fall is here, but experts say communities need a heat plan | KNBC-TV

A new pilot program in California is in the works to create a revamped heat warning system. “Through that, the state of California has pledged to make their information about EMS visits and all sorts of that kind of information more available to communities more quickly,” said V. Kelly Turner, associate professor of urban planning at UCLA and associate director of the Luskin Center for Innovation.

Calif. bans plastic grocery bags, sues ExxonMobil | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“Consumers may not realize this, but plastic is actually made from fossil fuels. So, Exxon, as a vertically integrated company that both produces fossil fuels and then manufactures those fuels into plastics, is actually the largest producer of single-use plastic feedstock that goes into things like your Coke bottles and single-use bags and all of the single-use plastics that are kind of clogging up our waterways and creating environmental harms,” said UCLA’s Julia Stein (approx. 1:15 mark).

Most of L.A.’s ‘mansion tax’ money is not coming from mansions | LAist

Critics say the tax has broad effects beyond real estate deals involving millionaires and billionaires buying and selling lavish estates in the Hollywood Hills. “Calling it a mansion tax is a misnomer, given the true economics involved,” said Eric Sussman, an adjunct professor in accounting and real estate at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Wider Middle East war could spike oil prices, inflation: Experts | ABC News

“If Iran got involved in this war, then it would disrupt oil supply worldwide,” Christopher Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, told ABC News. “Let's hope that doesn't happen.”

Bottled water holds contaminants, experts say. How to safely hydrate | Yahoo

If that’s a reason why some people prefer bottled to tap water, “then the article’s assertion that many bottlers add flavoring seems to place these bottles in the same category as juice and soda” in some cases, James Salzman, a professor of environmental law at the University of California, Los Angeles and author of the book “Drinking Water: A History,” tells Yahoo Life. Salzman also wonders why the same plastic-related scrutiny isn’t applied to these other bottled beverages.

Schools face rising threats of violence | Axios

“The goal, for some of these [perpetrators], is to create anxiety and a sense of terror,” said Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at the University of California, Los Angeles.