UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Starting today, the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center will implement a more inclusive policy. The change is in response to a federal rule that allows more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

H. Samy Alim, professor of anthropology and faculty director of the Hip Hop Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, says financial concerns within the music industry discouraged the mainstream inclusion of LGBTQ hip-hop artists in the past. “If the industry believes that queer artists cannot sell, which it did for decades, then they won’t promote it and won’t support it,” Alim says. “That never meant that there weren’t queer hip-hop artists doing the work because there always was, but the industry itself is dollars and cents.”

Identifying suitable new habitats will soon become a matter of life or death for some California native species, according to Lawren Sack, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. But if those trees could talk, where would they tell scientists they wanted to live? In a new study, a team led by Sack and other UCLA biologists deciphered a secret language in leaves and woody stems that points to the species’ optimal habitats. (Sack and UCLA’s Camila Medeiros were quoted.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) The Western news media’s focus on China’s recovering economy, following a significant downturn last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, has been unrelenting. There has been extensive speculation about the potential crash of China’s economy, yet few have delved into the critical questions: What is the likelihood of China’s economy collapsing? And if it does, what impact would this have on the global economy?

“I think the big question for us in about 20 years is going to be, do we see Donald Trump as the new protype for the Republican party – sort of the benchmark that we’re going to compare to; or are we going to see this as this very dark blip on the radar where we’re like, ‘what were we thinking and why were they doing that?’” said UCLA’s Efren Perez (approx. 2:00 mark).

“Workers from the different industries were on strike, or they were engaging in protesting for better conditions. They were supporting one another. You saw the writers show up for the hotel workers or the UPS workers, or the SAG/AFTRA workers,” said UCLA’s Victor Narro (approx. 1:45 mark).

Aaron Littman, an assistant professor at the UCLA School of Law and faculty director of UCLA’s Prisoners’ Rights Clinic, said corruption can be “profoundly toxic.” Understaffing and corruption also encourage inmates to join gangs and get weapons because the few guards on duty can’t ensure their safety. “Placing somebody in a facility where there’s rampant, serious crime being committed by the people running the place is not exactly a promising way to rehabilitate someone,” Littman said.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain says it's smart to prepare for another wet winter, even if it doesn't materialize. “Right now, we're not so worried about water scarcity in California. We’re probably more concerned about the potential for faster and more intense runoff from winter storms because things never fully dried out from last year, especially with the summer rain we got from Hilary,” [said Swain.]

After the university moved to test-free admissions, Gary Clark, director of undergraduate admissions at University of California, Los Angeles, noted, “Some of our largest increases [in applications] came from underrepresented and high-performing students, as measured by both unweighted and weighted GPA … The increases in apps from these communities and from top performing students tells us that there were strong students each year who may have been scared off by the middle 50 percent of our test scores.”