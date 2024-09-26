UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Kimberly Clausing on Harris, Trump manufacturing pitches | Bloomberg

Kimberly Clausing, former deputy assistant treasury secretary for tax analysis at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and professor of tax law and policy at UCLA, discusses Vice President Kamala Harris’ newest proposal on a manufacturing tax credit, and compares it to former President Donald Trump's latest proposal. She also talks about where the government might find agreement between both proposals after Election Day regardless of who wins the election, and how Harris can shy away from the Trump tariffs that the Biden administration have used.

Housing crisis: How Kamala Harris promises to fix the shortage | CalMatters

Michael Lens, a professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA, called it a wonk’s wish list: “This is all of the stuff we talk about at dorky academic conferences.” But transforming the housing market from the top is difficult, as Newsom’s experience has demonstrated.

Politicians often link crime and homelessness. Reality is more complex | NPR

Chris Herring, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, lived in encampments for weeks as part of his research. He said homeless people often try to keep areas clean and safe. “Even at camps with what many would consider problematic behavior, all of them stressed some ethos of being good neighbors. And this was not always in altruism, although sometimes it was. It was out of a logic of survival,” Herring said.

UCLA beats UC Berkeley in yearslong tie for best public school | SFGate

A competitive California university has surpassed an in-state rival by securing the top spot in the new national university rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The rankings, which were published this month, gave UCLA the title of the country’s top public university. UC Berkeley, which in previous years tied UCLA for the title, took the No. 2 spot.

Quiet Westside garden can grow produce for 1,200 veterans | L.A. Daily News

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Department of Clinical Nutrition at UCLA, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs whole health program, showed off the first harvest of the season at the Veteran’s Garden at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus. “The Veteran’s Garden is the largest farm integrated within a health system in the country,” Katie Fruin, a preventive medicine fellow for the Department of Clinical Nutrition at UCLA Health, said in a prepared statement.

Testosterone recovery after prostate cancer tracked in study | MedXpress

A study led by researchers from the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center sheds light on testosterone recovery following androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in men undergoing radiotherapy for prostate cancer, providing key insights for optimizing patient care. (UCLA’s Dr. Amar Kishan was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

UC, Cal State should partner to boost transfer rates, auditor says | EdSource

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom did sign Assembly Bill 1291 to create a pilot program at UCLA in which students beginning in 2026-27 will get priority admission if they complete an associate degree in select majors. The pilot will eventually expand to more campuses, though some students and advocacy groups criticized the legislation because it won’t guarantee students admission to their chosen campus.

Study reveals how brain cells compute the flow of time | Medical Xpress

A study led by UCLA Health has begun to unravel one of the fundamental mysteries in neuroscience: how the human brain encodes and makes sense of the flow of time and experiences. (UCLA’s Dr. Itzhak Fried was quoted.)

The first AI art museum is designed to challenge our brains | Fast Company

“Art, as has happened in the past, may save us from our worst demons,” [UCLA’s Refik Anadol] says. His optimism is also grounded in his role as an educator at UCLA’s Design Media Arts Department. “I am seeing a very optimistic change in students’ lives,” Anadol says, reflecting on how young creatives are embracing AI as a tool for positive change.