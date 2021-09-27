UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Air pollution linked to increased diabetes risk | Sacramento Bee

A team of University of California scientists said they have found a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes in older Californians who live — and exercise outdoors — in communities with poor air quality, according to new research published this month in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal … Study co-author Dr. Beate Ritz, a professor of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, has long focused her studies on the impact of ozone, a very common element of air pollution, on human health. (Ritz is quoted. Also: KCRW-FM.)

Where does L.A.’s drinking water comes from? | Los Angeles Times

Until the first half of the 20th century, some areas in Los Angeles County had very high groundwater and springs that residents could use as a water source, said Madelyn Glickfeld, co-director of the UCLA Water Resources Group. “With growth, wells had to be dug deeper and deeper using newly invented drilling and pumping technology,” she said via email. Eventually, “we started running out of groundwater,” Glickfeld said, leading to the use of imported water via the State Water Project.

L.A. police, fire agencies had over 200 COVID outbreaks | Associated Press

While police and firefighters have personal rights, as public safety officers “they have a responsibility to take any reasonable steps to avoid endangering the public,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. (Also: Los Angeles Times.)

Police departments are mandating LGBTQ training | NBC News

Throughout much of modern U.S. history, police officers were bound to enforce explicitly anti-gay laws … “These laws do have lingering effects,” said Christy Mallory, legal director at the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, an LGBTQ think tank. “It can happen in subtle ways from being ingrained in some people’s heads that somehow same-sex relationships are inferior or should still be criminalized.”

One broken bone? You may be at risk for another | New York Times

Dr. Carolyn J. Crandall, an internal medicine physician at U.C.L.A.’s David Geffen School of Medicine who led the JAMA Internal Medicine study, said that recent studies have documented that older men who suffered a high-trauma fracture were often as likely to have low bone densities as men with a low-trauma fracture and were also at risk of a future fracture.

New therapy for liver cancer patients | Long Beach Press-Telegram

He thanks liver cancer specialist Dr. Richard Finn. Finn, who is director of the signal transduction and therapeutics program at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, was the “principal investigator” for the new cancer-fighting cocktail that Quilty takes. The immunotherapy combination received FDA approval in June 2020, only two months before Quilty was diagnosed.

COVID deaths leave Idaho morgues with little space | Washington Post

“Idaho is having its viral tsunami at the moment,” said Robert Kim-Farley, an infectious-disease expert at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “I anticipate that we’ll see even more deaths coming in the near future because of the fact that cases are still increasing. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Kids and COVID, vaccine boosters | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It doesn’t appear that there are robust data suggesting that kids are getting more serious illness. But we know that more kids are getting sick. So over the past two weeks, there’s been almost a 10% increase in children who have gotten COVID, compared to earlier in the pandemic,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De Saint Maurice (approx. 1:05 mark).

Hollywood and changing U.S. demographics | Deadline

Marvel already had propelled the diversity of the superhero universe with “Black Panther.” Actors of color now account for nearly 40% of the leads in top films, according to the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. Still, no performances of color managed to win an Emmy on Sunday — an anomaly, Emmy analysts argue.

American expats on government family policies abroad | Guardian

The U.S. is a global outlier on family policy: Out of 193 countries, 182 have paid sick leave, 185 have paid leave for mothers and 108 have paid leave for fathers, according to the WORLD Policy Analysis Center. “These are very, very widespread policies and guaranteeing three months or more is very common,” said [UCLA’s] Dr Jody Heymann, founding director of the WORLD Policy Analysis Center.

Biden aims to protect workers from extreme heat | Quartz

A July study from University of California, Los Angeles, and Stanford found hotter temperatures “significantly increased” the likelihood of injury on the job. The study looked at injury data from the California’s worker’s compensation system between 2001 and 2018 and linked weather data with zip codes, as well as information on occupation and industry characteristics. The researchers found the risks are larger for men than women, for younger workers than older, and for those who earn less money. (UCLA’s Nora Pankratz is quoted.)