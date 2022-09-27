UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA is buying campus in Rancho Palos Verdes | Los Angeles Times

In a milestone move to expand enrollment at the nation’s most popular university by creating a satellite campus, UCLA announced Tuesday that it is buying two expansive properties owned by Marymount California University, a small Catholic institution in Rancho Palos Verdes that shuttered its doors last month … “This is our commitment to the people of California,” [UCLA Chancellor Gene] Block said in an interview. “We realize there’s been frustration by the number of young people that want to attend our research universities, and this is, in a significant way, our response to that need.”

Should California spend to rebuild burned towns? | Los Angeles Times

We know it might sound far-fetched that a changing climate could one day force California to abandon entire towns in high-risk fire zones in the mountains … But it’s really not … “Whatever risk tolerances that we collectively decided were acceptable, for whatever reason, in whatever context, are no longer valid,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. That’s because Californians built communities and infrastructure “in a particular historical context that no longer exists.”

Native Americans still ‘left out’ in Hollywood | USA Today

According to the latest Hollywood Diversity Report published by the University of California, Los Angeles, Native actors made up just 0.4% of film leads in 2021 — compared to 61.1% white, 15.5% Black, 7.1% Latino and 5.6% Asian. The numbers were similarly dismal behind the camera, with Native people comprising only 0.8% of the directors and writers of the top theatrical and major streaming releases in 2021.

How much will Jan. 6 drive voters’ decisions? | Los Angeles Times

Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at UCLA, said the public reaction to Jan. 6 is an example of how American politics have become calcified. “The Bitter End,” a new book co-written by Vavreck, lays out four causes of this state of calcification: an increasing ideological difference between the two parties; growing homogeneity within the parties; a focus on identity-inflected issues like gender, immigration and race over debates on the size and role of government; and a rough parity between the support for the two parties, which means both are always on the cusp of winning.

Despite fires, rural skeptics still doubt climate change | Los Angeles Times

Meanwhile, it will become far more difficult to build homes and businesses that are resistant to flames. That’s because an increasing number of wildfires raging through Northern California will be severe, rather than low- or medium-intensity. “There is sort of an engineering limit to how much fire resiliency you can build into a structure, unless you literally make them concrete, metal boxes,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA.

Would proposed bill bar Trump from being elected? | Reuters

“The bill would change certain parts of an 1887 law that governs how Electoral College votes are counted,” Richard Hasen, Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) told Reuters. “If this or the Senate version of the bill passes, it would make it harder to subvert election outcomes as Donald Trump tried to do in 2020,” Hasen added.

Should you floss before or after brushing? | CNET

If you were taught to floss your teeth after you brush, don’t fret. As long as you’re flossing once per day, you’re already one step ahead, Dr. Edmond Hewlett, consumer advisor for the ADA and professor at UCLA School of Dentistry, told me. “Dentists just want you to floss.”

Local mountain lion ate rat poison, died of mange | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

In the [National Parks Service] study in collaboration with UCLA, of 140 bobcats, coyotes and mountain lions evaluated, 88% tested positive for one or more anti-coagulant compounds. An anti-coagulant thins an animal’s blood and can lead to the animal bleeding to death internally, NPS scientists reported.

Coastal cities in parts of Asia are sinking | Washington Post

“By 2030, a large part of Jakarta will be uninhabitable” — or if not, soon to be regularly flooded, said Kian Goh, an architect and urban planner at the University of California at Los Angeles who investigates how cities in the United States and Southeast Asia respond to climate change. “The root cause of land subsidence in cities is development coupled with a lack of adequate planning.”

Is college recruitment tool inequitable? | Chronicle of Higher Education

Ozan Jaquette, an associate professor of higher education at the University of California at Los Angeles and lead researcher of the student-list project, predicts that the pandemic-driven surge in test-optional policies will persuade more and more students, especially low-income and underrepresented minority students, to opt out of testing altogether. “For better or worse, the testing agencies have been an essential mechanism for college access,” he says.

Importance of screening pregnant women for anxiety | Scienmag

A new UCLA study has found anxiety specific to pregnancy and childbirth is associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births … “The key finding in this new paper is that anxiety about a current pregnancy robustly predicted earlier birth measured in weeks of gestation,” said UCLA psychology professor Christine Dunkel Schetter, who led the research. “Gestational length is one way of understanding the risk of preterm birth with attendant adversities for mother and child. This finding is consistent with our prior research and that of others.”

Thousands of teachers are stressed, burned out | EdSource

A large-scale survey this past summer of California teachers confirms what has emerged as a byproduct of two-plus years of a pandemic: Large numbers of teachers characterize their work as “stressful” and “exhausting.” And nearly twice as many teachers than in the past say that job conditions have changed for the worse. The results of the survey of 4,632 teachers, commissioned by the California Teachers Association and UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools, was released on Tuesday. (UCLA’s Kai Monet Mathews is quoted.)

A win for street cart fruit vendors | KCRW-FM

Without the new law, the state requires things that just don’t make sense for food vendors. Take standards for food carts. In 2021, UCLA Law and the public interest law firm Public Counsel published a blueprint for a sidewalk cart that would meet the 2018 guidelines, and they reported it would weigh more than 1,200 pounds and be over 16 feet long. It wasn’t feasible for pushing along sidewalks or fitting on a sidewalk and it cost about $10,000.

What are the benefits of L-Glutamine? | Women’s Health

Still, you can get glutamine from some foods, including chicken, fish, cabbage, spinach, dairy, tofu, lentils, beans, nuts, and mushrooms, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, an adjunct assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.”