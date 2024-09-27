UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Port worker strike may snarl supply chain, bust holiday budgets | USA Today

Simultaneously, to cut their reliance on China, which was slow to reopen and faced more intense government scrutiny after the pandemic, companies began sourcing from different countries, especially southeast Asia, said Chris Tang, distinguished professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who specializes in supply chain management. Many companies shipping goods from southeast Asia use East Coast ports because they’re closer, he said.

W boson caused a particle mystery. Scientists cracked the case | Space.com

“Basically, we used a 14,000-ton scale to measure the weight of a particle that has a mass of 1 x 10^–25kg, or about 80 times the mass of a proton,” physicist Michalis Bachtis of the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement.

Can a magnesium supplement help you sleep? What science says | SELF

A magnesium supplement is generally low-risk to take, given the mineral is something we can (and should) consume plenty of via food. That said, it’s always a good idea to clear the supplement with your doctor first, particularly if you have (or once had) a heart condition, because electrolytes like magnesium can influence cardiac function, Dr. Sam Kashani, a board-certified sleep medicine specialist at UCLA Health, tells SELF.