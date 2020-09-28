UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Column written by UCLA’s Ron Avi Astor) Much of the talk on school reopenings has focused on technology, how to balance parent work and childcare with online schooling, best techniques to engage students online and social-emotional learning (SEL) strategies. However, amid a pervasive pandemic, students’ more basic needs -- like housing, mental health, the connectivity gap and food -- are not the top priority at the national level. They should be.

“Sometimes you wish, even outside of the knowledge that you have, that lightning strikes and something different will happen,” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at UCLA and Columbia Law School and founder of the Say Her Name campaign. “You can attach that hope to some of the factual distinctions of this case: The police can’t even claim she was doing anything. But realism tells you that the likelihood of something different was pretty slim.”

Paul Ong, a research professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, told NBC Asian America that while he doesn’t believe that mobilizing around any one candidate will lead to a political awakening for the racial group, he said that more people in the community are being exposed to the reality that Asian Americans aren’t protected from being racially targeted.

“We think the differences in who votes can contribute to policies. And if people who vote have better physical and mental health than those who don’t vote, then policies may fail to meet the health needs of Californians who are less healthy, who face barriers in access to health care, and who live in disadvantaged communities. Which could, in turn, lead to greater health inequities,” said UCLA’s Susan Babey.

While acting jobs for women and people of color have grown overall, those groups remain underrepresented behind the scenes in Hollywood, according to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report. “What’s being green-lit matters,” says Ana-Christina Ramon, director of research and civic engagement for the UCLA college division of social sciences, and co-author of the report. “Although the industry is changing in front of the camera, white men are still doing the overwhelming majority of making major decisions behind the scenes at the studios.” (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt was also quoted.)

“The kiss that killed ‘Star Trek’ is I think, a revolutionary moment in our nation’s history because it showed that interracial dating, interracial love is not something to be fearful of,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 2:40 mark).

“This doesn’t mean DTLA is going to die as a viable economic unit,” says Stuart Gabriel, professor of finance at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and director of the Ziman Center for Real Estate. “Ultimately, this was happening anyway because it has simply become too expensive.”

In one condition, called telogen effluvium, people shed much more than the typical 50-to-100 hairs per day, usually beginning several months after a stressful experience. It essentially involves a shifting or “tripping of the hair growth system,” said Dr. Sara Hogan, a dermatologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, who has been seeing up to seven patients a day with the condition.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Gonzalo Moreno and Erin Bresnahan) As the COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated, accessible and rapid testing, contact tracing and self-isolation are insufficient to prevent the spread of the virus if workers cannot afford to stay home at the first indication of potential infection. As a result of Canada’s patchwork system, fewer than half of Canadian workers currently have access to paid sick days.

“The rules of virus transmission don’t change because it’s a holiday,” says Anne Rimoin, a Los Angeles, California-based professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and an expert on emerging infections and global health. “There is no zero-risk scenario when mixing with others outside your household in the midst of a pandemic, especially in areas where community spread is elevated,” she says. (Rimoin was also quoted in Health.)

“This is all playing out in the setting of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor,” said Arleen Brown, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has been convening community discussions about the trials. “There was a lot of concern that the powers that be are not going to treat them fairly.”

“I think that one of the things that we see is that as the pandemic emerged, schools responded in very proactive ways to try to meet the extraordinary needs that were playing out,” said UCLA’s John Rogers.

“We usually wear an N95, a face shield, eye protection, sometimes another mask as well. So it’s really layers to keep us safe.… All of our patients that are getting elective surgery, which thankfully is the majority of our patients, get COVID tested,” said UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro.

Without water, stools can become too bulky and dry to pass through comfortably. The unfortunate result, says dietitian Dana Hunnes, RD, PhD, adjunct professor at the University of California Los Angeles, is constipation (and farts, an unpleasant accompaniment).