Civics groups weighs in on ethnic studies education | EdSource

Tyrone Howard, a professor in the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at UCLA, where he founded and directs the Black Male Institute, said he welcomed the new organization’s strong voice for civic education, but amid the incidents of violence and backlash against communities of color, he was looking for a stronger and bolder statement and a more diverse group of signers.

LAUSD enrollment drops by 27,000 students | Los Angeles Times

“The enrollment in Los Angeles public schools has declined steadily over the last two decades due to a number of factors, including outmigration of young families to the Inland Empire and other areas outside the boundaries of LAUSD and a decline in immigration,” UCLA education Professor John Rogers said. “Alongside this general decline in enrollment, the last two decades have seen growth in the proportion of students enrolling in charter schools and a relative decline in the proportion of students attending non-charter schools in LAUSD.”

Series examines dark side of war on terror | Los Angeles Review of Books

(Column by UCLA’s Saree Makdisi) Netflix released its new series, “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror,” just as the United States was withdrawing its remaining forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation. The series makes it clear that the sense of disarray so palpable in those widely televised scenes from Kabul airport this August has been characteristic of the U.S. adventure there since the first American troops arrived in the fall of 2001.

First 2 Black women join Inventors Hall of Fame | National Public Radio

Engineer Marian Croak and the late ophthalmologist Patricia Bath will make history as part of the next cohort of inductees, the nonprofit announced this past week. They are the first Black female inventors to receive this honor … Bath … is recognized as the first Black female physician to receive a medical patent, according to the NIHF, the first Black woman to complete a residency in ophthalmology at New York University and the first woman to chair an ophthalmology residency program in the U.S. (the King-Drew-UCLA Ophthalmology Residency Program), to name just a few of her accolades.

Creative Artists Agency to buy ICM Partners | Los Angeles Times

“It’s definitely going to shake everything up in Hollywood,” Tom Nunan, a lecturer at UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, said of the acquisition. “It’s asking the question: Is bigger necessarily better?”

West Nile virus deaths on the rise | NBC’s “Today”

Even if you are bitten by a virus-carrying mosquito, the vast majority of people infected with West Nile will have such a mild case they won’t even know they’ve had the disease, said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases, at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Anti-seizure meds could help Alzheimer’s patients | Medical Xpress

An inexpensive anti-seizure medication markedly improves learning and memory and other cognitive functions in Alzheimer’s patients who have epileptic activity in their brains, according to a study published in the Sept. 27th issue of JAMA Neurology. “This is a drug that’s used for epilepsy,” says Keith Vossel, MD, MSc, director of the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA, and the principal investigator on the clinical trial. (Also: ScienceDaily.)

When children with autism become adults | Spectrum

In support of that idea, autistic teenagers show a loss of adaptive skills when they leave school, according to one 2020 study. “Autistic people drop behind in terms of practical skills when they leave a structured environment — that’s not the same as degeneration, but it’s a well-documented fact,” says Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a senior investigator on the study.

Analysis: California Latinos and the recall | La Opinión

“In Los Angeles, 83% of Latinos voted against the recall; in Orange County it was 81%; in San Diego, 80%, and in Ventura, 82%,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA’s Public Policy and Policy Initiative (LPPI) during the videoconference “The Changing Role of Ethnic Voters in California,” organized by Ethnic Media Services, in which several experts did a post-election analysis. (Translated from Spanish.)

COVID-19: Fact or fear? | Santa Monica Daily Press

Dan Uslan, Clinical Chief, Infectious Diseases and Clinical Professor, UCLA Health discussed why booster shots are being offered and why they’re only being offered to certain groups. He also said that fully vaccinated people can still spread Delta, but they are less infectious for a shorter period of time.