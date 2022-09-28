UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA buys new campus to ease crowding | Southern California News Group

In an effort to expand enrollment and ease student crowding issues, UCLA has purchased Marymount California University’s 24.5-acre main campus in Rancho Palos Verdes and an 11-acre residential site known as the Villas, in San Pedro, officials for the public university announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27… In a message to the university community, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the move into the South Bay would help strengthen its connection to the greater LA region and deepen the institution’s research and public service impact. (Also: Forbes, LAist, Inside Higher Ed, EdSource, KTLA-TV, KTTV-TV, KCBS-TV, KABC-TV, KNBC-TV, KCAL-TV, KNX-FM, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM.)

DeSantis’ migrant flights face legal scrutiny | ABC News

Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California at Los Angeles’ School of Law, said that “nobody can induce anybody to get on a bus and go travel long distances or a plane for that matter by lying to them. That is fraud. It is fraud under civil law … That is definitely potentially in play here, depending on the exact facts.”

Climate change and the Pacific Crest Trail | USA Today

UCLA professor Glen MacDonald said the forests Burkhart hiked through in the 1970s saw fewer and smaller wildfires, in part because federal officials aggressively extinguished them. But that policy ultimately led to unhealthier forests primed to burn, he said, and now those ready-to-burn forests are even more dangerous due to ongoing drought and a longer wildfire season.

Iran’s anti-veil protests | Associated Press

A century or more ago, strict veiling was largely limited to Iran’s upper classes. Most women were in rural areas and worked, “so hijab wasn’t exactly possible” for them, said Esha Momeni, an Iranian activist and scholar affiliated with UCLA’s Gender Studies Department. Many women wore a “roosari” or casual headscarf that was “part of traditional clothing rather than having a very religious meaning to it.”

Long COVID, the lingering reminder | Southern California News Group

“We have people who are highly educated, even people who are physicians — I’ve seen a NASA scientist — who are unable to perform at the level that they were prior to having COVID,” says Nisha Viswanathan, MD, director of the UCLA Health Long COVID Program that opened in July 2021.

Experimental Zika vaccine shows success in mice | New Scientist

Vaithilingaraja Arumugaswami at the University of California in Los Angeles and his colleagues have created a vaccine candidate that contains genetically engineered copies of the Zika virus genome. The idea is the tweaked virus genome enters cells to produce immune-stimulating viral proteins but cannot replicate itself. (Also: Scienmag.)

Race and HIV-related arrests | Los Angeles Blade

Since 2011, as many as 176 people have had contact with Louisiana’s criminal legal system because of allegations of HIV crimes, according to a new report by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. HIV-related crimes are disproportionately enforced based on race and sex. In Louisiana, Black men represent 15% of the state population and 44% of people living with HIV, but 91% of those arrested for an HIV crime. (UCLA’s Nathan Cisneros is quoted.)

‘Top surgery’ and young transgender people | CBS News

Access to gender-affirming surgical care can be a life-or-death issue for trans youth. A study published in the journal Pediatrics found that nearly 51% of female-to-male respondents had attempted suicide, while the average youth suicide rate in the U.S. is 9%, according to a 2022 study by UCLA.

Working with the Rape Foundation and Stuart House | Variety

Power of Women honoree Elizabeth Olsen has volunteered at Stuart House since 2016, spending time with young children and teens who’ve been sexually abused. She first learned of the Stuart House program, part of the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center–affiliated Rape Foundation, as she was prepping for “Wind River,” a film in which she plays an FBI agent investigating the rape and murder of a young woman. (UCLA’s Gail Abarbanel is quoted.)