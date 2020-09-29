UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA’s Fowler Museum director retiring | Los Angeles Times

In 1973, in her senior year at UCLA, Marla Berns was sitting in a darkened lecture hall for a class about the arts of the Pacific when her professor, Arnold Rubin, projected images onto an overhead screen that would change her life: masqueraders emerging from a ceremonial house in Papua, New Guinea. It sparked a passion for global arts and culture that would shape her career and propel her to nearly two decades as director of the Fowler Museum at UCLA. (Also: MyNewsLA.)

The controversy over qualified immunity | CBS News

UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz would argue that qualified immunity is also unnecessary. "When I looked at almost 1,200 cases that were filed around the country, I found that a small proportion of those cases, less than 4%, were actually dismissed because of qualified immunity," Schwartz said.

Movies and museums are coming back. Should you go? | New York Times

No matter how exacting the cleaning protocols sound or how limited the number of patrons, there is no zero-risk scenario. The virus doesn’t know whether you’re at a museum, the grocery store or a movie theater — it just transmits more easily in enclosed spaces where you have many people coming together, said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN here and here, and by MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams”.)

Record West Coast fires cap a disastrous decade | New York Times

“We’ve broken almost every record there is to break,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, referring to his home state, where catastrophic fires have become an almost-yearly occurrence.

A conservative Supreme Court and climate policy | Axios

“Broad policy choices made by EPA to regulate greenhouse gases aggressively under the Clean Air Act are going to be met with serious skepticism,” says UCLA law professor Ann Carlson, who views Barrett's ascension as a potential tipping point on non-delegation doctrine.

When and why you should get a flu shot | Scientific American

This year the flu season in the southern hemisphere was relatively mild — possibly as a result of COVID-19 precautions, says James Cherry, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This year was an incredibly light year,” likely because social distancing and mask-wearing kept influenza from gaining a “foothold,” he says. “That may well happen here, so we can probably expect a mild flu season. But nevertheless, we should all get our vaccine.”

COVID-era federal writers project | L.A. Times Today

“The Depression knocked all of America flat on its back. And we only need to look around us to see the way the government put people back to work. Building bridges and post offices, a legacy that’s with us today,” said UCLA’s David Kipen.

What will concerts be like post-pandemic? | Palm Springs Desert Sun

UCLA public health professor Dr. Richard Jackson described the SARS-CoV-2 strain as "fragile" and easy to destroy with alcohol. "Your biggest risk is the guy next to you sneezing and breathing in your face, (and) going to the bar and being eight inches from somebody else's face whose got a runny nose, coughing and not wearing a mask," Jackson said.

Can government protect us from the trauma of unemployment? | Quartz

The hit to social status, self-esteem, and the fear about losing future income pack a bigger emotional punch than the financial damage itself. And the psychological fallout tends to drag on even after the person is making money again, according to research by Jennie Brand, a professor of sociology and statistics at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Experts: Why some people don't take COVID-19 seriously | Business Insider

People in positions of power can fight these issues by distributing accurate information and setting an example for the nation. But instead, Trump has spurred suspicion of government and denial of the severity of the consequences of the virus, according to Avishek Adhikari, a psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How Amy Coney Barrett might rule on major cases | Bloomberg Law

Barrett’s dissent in a gun rights case indicates that she has a “very expansive view of the right to bear arms and would very likely be hostile to gun control efforts,” Second Amendment scholar Adam Winkler of the University of California, Los Angeles, said.

Scooter companies zip into retail | Spectrum News 1

“E-scooters are extremely susceptible to a sudden decrease in demand that comes from a reduction in travel of all types that’s happened during COVID,” said Juan Matute, deputy director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Matute said that many scooter companies are exploring other revenue channels such as scooter sales and memberships to show their investors “that they can be nimble, that they have an opportunity to bring in revenue, to ride out this pandemic.”

Scientist fighting for COVID-19 data on Native Americans | Science

What’s more, data collected by tribes, local and state health departments, and national agencies are often wildly inconsistent, says Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, a social demographer at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Nation. “I cannot tell you with any sort of certainty the number of positive cases of COVID-19 on my reservation right now,” she says. “It’s shocking.”

Faculty renew push for Penn payments to Philadelphia | Inside Higher Ed

Eddie R. Cole, an associate professor of higher education and organizational change at the University of California, Los Angeles, highlighted why one-time initiatives and community outreach is not enough. “The larger issue about Penn/private institutions and their responsibility to the public is historical. Like its other wealthy private urban peer institutions, such as Chicago and Columbia, Penn has long settled for being a half-partner in its community while reaping outsized public rewards,” Cole said in an email.

Newsom orders ban of new gas-powered cars by 2035 | CalMatters

“So the policy is highly dependent on who is elected President,” [UCLA’s Ann] Carlson said. Trump’s EPA already has revoked the waiver for California’s tailpipe greenhouse gas standards, which California is fighting in court. “There’s no chance he’d grant an even stronger one,” Carlson said.

Both presidential candidates may be ‘super-agers’ | Los Angeles Times

Three of the authors of the paper — Stuart Jay Olshansky, a public health professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Dr. Bradley Willcox, director of research in the Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Hawaii’s medical school; and UCLA Professor Hiram Beltran-Sanchez, an authority on the demographics of aging — wrote previously about how presidents tend to outlive average Americans. While the candidates are unusually healthy for their age, Biden is projected to live longer because of his routine fitness regimen, compared with Trump’s relatively sedentary lifestyle and obesity, according to the paper, which will be published in October in the Journal on Active Aging.