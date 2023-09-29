UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Koskoff’s unexpected victory jolted the gun industry and energized gun-control advocates. Soto “pierced the shield that PLCAA provided,” says Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor and Second Amendment expert. Koskoff’s win came against a backdrop of despair about gun violence in America.

Being exposed to some of the many historical incidences of anti-Black racism in American health care can contribute to white peoples’ recognition of health disparities currently faced by Black Americans and lead to their support for policies that aim to create more equitable health outcomes, according to UCLA psychologists. (UCLA’s Kerri Johnson and Kimberly Martin were quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said it’s unclear how warm waters across the world’s ocean surfaces could affect the typical pattern, however. “I don’t think anybody knows exactly how that’s going to play out,” Swain said in a recent YouTube briefing. “This winter has the potential to have some pretty big surprises, I think, for central and southern California.”

Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA, said he thinks California may be “out of the woods” for a very large forest fire this year, but that all the new growth spurred by the rains could make for dangerous conditions in 2024. “We know that there’s a lot of fuel available, but we also know it’s really wet, and so it would take a pretty big, bad-luck-convergence of factors to create fire this year,” Williams said. “I think it’s much more likely that next year is the big fire danger year.”

(Column by UCLA’s David Kipen) Putting together my new book, “Dear California: The Golden State in Diaries and Letters,” has made a Californian out of me all over again. This compendium of mine is partly dedicated “To everyone whose first answer, when asked out of state where they’re from, is ‘California.’” More and more, I find I’m one of those people.

For kids, some of the commonly reported side effects of the vaccine are soreness in the arm, fatigue and pain at the injection site. There is a small risk of myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, linked to both of the available mRNA vaccines, with a slightly higher occurrence in young men, according to Timothy Brewer, an infectious-disease physician and epidemiologist at the University of California at Los Angeles.

“We have had an increased understanding of the pathophysiology — the process linked with disease — of long COVID in the last year,” Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, director of the long COVID program at UCLA, tells Yahoo Life. “We are increasingly realizing that ‘long COVID’ is more an umbrella term for various symptoms that could be caused due to a variety of reasons. This increased understanding of the causes of long COVID can ultimately inform our next steps for testing and treatments.”

A new study led by UCLA neurologist Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl sheds light on the underlying mechanisms linking menopause to cognitive deficits and brain atrophy, revealing a crucial role for estrogen receptor beta (ERβ) in astrocytes. The study, conducted on female mice, identified the specific brain regions and mechanisms responsible for the cognitive changes experienced during menopause.