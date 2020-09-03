UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA announced Wednesday it has created the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions under the aegis of its Fielding School of Public Health to combat “the most significant public health disaster we face.”… “Climate change is the most significant public health disaster we face, with effects that are already being felt and will only become more severe if we don’t take bold and immediate actions,” said Dr. Jonathan Fielding, the co-director of C-Solutions and a UCLA distinguished professor-in-residence of public health and medicine. “If we don’t solve the climate issue, we won’t have a habitable planet. End of story.” (UCLA’s Michael Jerrett is also quoted.)

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Jonathan Fielding) As a doctor who has devoted my career to public health, I know the intended meaning of “social distancing” as a strategy to reduce transmission of the COVID 19 virus until vaccines and improved treatments are available. But the term “social distancing” mis-states what we are trying to accomplish to help us exit from this continuing crisis. Physical, not social distancing is essential to prevent transmission of the virus. And ironically we need to couple that with “social connectivity” the opposite of “social distancing.”

Our bodies need vitamin B12, but they don’t make it on their own, Dana Hunnes, Ph.D, a senior registered dietician at the Ronald Reagan University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center and professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told TODAY. But if you have a very varied diet, it’s not necessary for most people to take a supplement, she said.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Sonja Diaz and Laura Martinez) In a recent report published by UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and the UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture, we examined health data from New York City and Los Angeles and found troubling patterns. In both cities, Latinx and Black residents were twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than white residents, and residents in high-poverty areas had the highest infections and death rates.

“If somebody moves into the realm of washing their hands 20 to 30 times a day, or if they’re spending 15 to 20 minutes when they do wash, or they can’t get out of the bathroom, then they’re clearly more worried than they need to be,” [UCLA’s] Dr. [Tara] Peris said. “I’m interested in whether kids are following instructions around them or whether they’re washing to relieve distress, and whether that need is expanding over time or building and taking on a life of its own.”

“While the... program will be a temporary boost for unemployed Californians, it’s a 50% reduction from the $600 that unemployed Californians were previously receiving,” noted [UCLA’s] Till von Wachter, a co-author of the analysis [and] faculty director at the California Policy Lab.

“I can’t tell you how many calls and questions we’ve gotten at about ‘My employer is not being up-front with me about what is happening,’” [UCLA’s Linda] Delp said. “As much clarity as possible will help workers to feel like they are at least being told up front what’s happening in the workplace,” she added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already advises people not to rely on face shields or masks with valves, said Dr. Ravina Kullar, a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “They’re just not protective enough,” said Kullar, who is also an adjunct faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine.

Daniel Swain, a wildfire and climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Grist that drier vegetation changes the character of wildfires, producing “all sorts of more extreme fire behavior, faster rates of fire spread, larger fires in general, making them harder to fight and having a different effect on ecosystems.”

Tobacco smoke — first-hand and second-hand — damages blood vessels, making fatty build-up more likely to occur again, says Karol Watson, M.D., Ph.D., professor of cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the director of the UCLA Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Health Program in Los Angeles. “It also causes the blood to be ‘stickier,’ and more prone to developing clots,” she adds, which could trigger another heart attack.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson–University of California, Los Angeles Cardiomyopathy Center, welcomed the findings with cautious optimism. “This new feasibility study shows that a smartwatch could be used to obtain multiple leads of an EKG,” he said, underscoring the “high level [of] agreement” between smartwatch and standard readings. Fonarow said more follow-up work will be needed to confirm the findings.