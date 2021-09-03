UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Supreme Court decision imperils Roe vs. Wade | Los Angeles Times

UCLA law professor Jon D. Michaels said Texas was not alone in “creating new avenues for legal vigilantism.” He said states including Florida, Tennessee and Idaho were weighing laws authorizing parents and others to bring suits over their children sharing a bathroom or a sports facility with a transgender student, or sitting in a classroom with a teacher who invoked critical race theory.

Hurricanes, floods and climate change | ABC News

“In reality, what was once the 100-year flood, the flood that had about a 1% chance of happening any given year, isn’t the 100-year flood anymore,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ABC News. He added that extreme precipitation and ensuing floods are not just taking place in North America, but also in Europe and southeast Asia as well.

Bill aims to fix wage theft in garment industry — again | Los Angeles Times

A 2016 study by the UCLA Labor Center found that Southern California garment workers earned an average of $5.15 an hour, less than half the minimum wage at the time. The study also found that unsafe conditions were widespread … Subcontractors are tricky to hold accountable, said Victor Narro, a UCLA professor studying labor and project director of the campus’ Labor Center, who helped draft the original 1999 legislation. These operators are very “fly by night,” he said; they may hire workers, engage in wage theft and then disappear — declaring bankruptcy or otherwise skirting responsibility.

How to travel safely over Labor Day | CNBC

If you’re traveling with children, model good masking behavior so they’re encouraged to follow suit, advises Dr. Tara Vijayan, assistant professor of medicine in the infectious diseases division and medical director of antimicrobial stewardship at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “It’s harder, perhaps, when you’re in a community that doesn’t always want to mask. That may be a harder sell,” she says, making it even more important to lead by example.

Effectiveness of COVID-19 boosters | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“In the press release, they showed that they had about 344 study volunteers who received an additional dose about six months after their second dose. And like you mentioned, that dose was about half that of the initial two doses … And they’re really looking at antibody responses to that third dose,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 2:05 mark).

Coming evictions are more than a housing crisis | Atlantic

Moreover, people who get evicted tend to end up living in a more crowded space — whether that’s a shelter or the home of a friend or family member — and that increases their risk of getting exposed to the coronavirus. Researchers have quantified these dangers: Kathryn Leifheit, a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA, told me that she and her fellow researchers have estimated that during a six-month span of 2020, the expirations of state-level eviction bans were responsible for nearly 11,000 deaths and more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Searching for a new LAUSD superintendent | EdSource

“It’s bigger than just a one-person job,” said Joseph Bishop, who directs UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. “I think we might need to rethink the governance structure altogether. It’s a massive undertaking for even the most skilled educator, and it’s way too important to rely on one person. “There is always this expectation that when a person comes in they’re going to do absolutely everything. There has to be a different mindset.”

Cooling alternatives to air conditioning | Guardian

“If you want to cool people, you have to provide shade, period,” said V. Kelly Turner, assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. Whether that’s in the form of trees or canopies, people’s bodies need to be protected from the direct heat of the sun.

Who gets to teach what about Israel at universities? | Forward

But others are concerned that outrage over … instances in academic where teaching about the Middle East conflict is called into question is counterproductive and will fuel attempts to shut down legitimate speech. “It suggests that support for Israel is somehow in tension with academic freedom and freedom of speech,” said Dov Waxman, director of Israel studies at UCLA. “That is a losing battle for the pro-Israel side.”

Hormones may contribute to asymmetrical effects of brain injury | Scientist

The findings are “interesting and surprising,” says S. Thomas Carmichael, a neurologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the work. While this type of proof-of-concept animal study has limited clinical relevance, he adds, the team’s report highlights what could be a novel physiological mechanism. “It puts it on the map as something tractable and worth studying.”

Filmmaker to develop museum on hidden Black history | Spectrum News 1

Dr. Darnell Hunt agrees. He said it takes a lot of digging to find the real hidden history of the Black diaspora. As a sociologist and African American studies professor at UCLA, Hunt has studied African American history and quantified it for over 25 years. “History is usually told by the people who won,” he said. “So, we live in a society where white supremacy is still operating, and most institutions are run by white people. We often don’t have control over our own narratives and stories.”

Rising global temperatures endanger human survival | Katie Couric Media

The report’s findings are likely to come up again in November when world leaders are set to meet for a major climate conference and climate experts remain hopeful. “There’s so much action happening to try to really transform these conditions,” said Liz Koslov, an assistant professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment & Sustainability. “If anything, COVID showed us the power of mobilizing on a vast scale.”

Cancer experience has lessons for emerging after pandemic | STAT

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Annette Stanton) An interesting and important period in the life of cancer survivors begins when major treatments, such as surgery and chemotherapy, end. Known as reentry, this phase of cancer recovery offers lessons for Americans as the pandemic ever so slowly — and fitfully — recedes in the U.S.

Person charged with indecent exposure at LA spa | Guardian

California law has long prohibited businesses from denying trans people access to facilities that match their gender. Luis A Vasquez, a legal scholar at the UCLA Williams Institute and expert on LGBTQ+ protections, noted that there was no evidence that the passage of trans-inclusive policies for bathrooms and public spaces has led to increased safety risks or harms. There is, however, significant evidence of the harassment and abuse that trans people have faced in bathrooms and other public facilities, which can have long term consequences, he noted.