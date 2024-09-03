UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Billionaire medical device inventor and philanthropist Gary Michelson and his wife Alya have committed to donate $120 million to the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, the largest donation the couple have made to date. The bulk of the money — $100 million — is earmarked for the development of a state immunology institute at a UCLA research park now under construction at the former Westside Pavilion shopping mall in Westwood. (UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt was quoted.)

“It is really a game-changer in so many ways … For the first time, a UCLA class, which is going to invite formerly incarcerated and justice system-impacted artists to participate in a production, that’s going to be held partly at UCLA on the campus and partly at the Geffen Theater,” said UCLA’s Bryonn Bain (approx. 1:45 mark).

One expert in admissions data, Richard Sander, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the effect of the court decision on Hispanic students could be expected to be less than on Black students. He said admissions offices have historically given less of a preference to Hispanic students, and noted that the Hispanic college-age population has grown rapidly relative to white students.

Poor health is one reason why students miss so much school that they fall behind academically and risk dropping out. UCLA researchers will spend the next five years studying whether school-based health clinics improve student health and academic outcomes in Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz was quoted.)

Afro-Latinos, a growing subgroup within the nation’s large Latino population of 63 million, experience employment disparities that researchers say is evidence of anti-Black bias in the labor market, a new study found. The study found that Afro-Latinos and Afro-Latinas consistently experience higher unemployment rates and other disparities compared to non-Black Latinos, even when their levels of education are the same or even higher. The study by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute is intended to highlight some of the unique employment challenges Afro-Latinos face in the workplace.

As each year passes, if you’ve found yourself preferring to spend your nights and weekends in familiar haunts rather than exploring new places and meeting new people, you might be surprised to learn that this behavior isn’t that unusual in the animal kingdom. Researchers from UCLA have found that, not unlike humans, a certain species of vulture does it too. (UCLA’s Noa Pinter-Wollman was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said the summer of 2024 is likely to go down as the hottest or second to the hottest on record despite the fact that most Californians did not experience it that way. “The most densely populated parts of Ventura, L.A., Orange County and San Diego — really all those counties west of the mountains — saw a summer that was right in the middle of the historical distributions,” Swain said. (Swain was also quoted by SFGate.)

“Well, most people already know who they’re going to vote for, and that’s a function of the fact that these two political parties are far apart from each other. They want to build very different worlds, and voters know that,” said UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck.

“A Harris presidency, I think, is going to view a waiver application from the state of California favorably,” said Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, who has served as a consultant to a state commission exploring this issue. “It’s not to say that it will sail through … getting a waiver to pool federal and state funding is still going to be a challenge, but I think her administration is going to find a way to work with California to make it happen.”

But here’s the catch: Scientists don’t have a solid grasp on whether probiotic supplements have legit benefits or even how they might work — at least not yet. As Aparna Church, codirector of the Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center with UCLA Health, tells Self: “It’s a hot mess.”

Herbal remedies in traditional Chinese medicine have been around for thousands of years, though their efficacy is debatable. Some, such as Dr. KaKit Hui, director of UCLA’s Center for East-West Medicine, say the right combination of herbs for the appropriate ailment can “save lives,” though he stresses the importance of practitioners being properly educated.

“One issue at stake here is whether we raise another $800 billion or a trillion dollars from the corporate tax, or whether we lose a bunch of revenue in corporate tax cuts,” said Kimberly Clausing, a professor of tax law and policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and former lead economist in the Office of Tax Policy under the Biden administration.

UCLA professor Donald Shoup told me he thinks the city should borrow a ton of money, hire contractors to fix sidewalks in time for the Olympics, and have property owners reimburse the city when they sell.