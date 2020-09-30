UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The reshaping of the judiciary under the Trump Administration toward a right-leaning judiciary that is not only willing but eager to shrink the administrative state is simply not compatible with strong regulation of anything,” says Cara Horowitz, executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law.

“I think we’re going to expect to see what we’ve seen over and over again. When you start to lift restrictions, when you have widespread community transmission, you’re going to see an uptick in cases. And then you’re going to see an uptick in hospitalizations, and then you’re very likely to see an uptick in deaths,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN.)

“I think that we’re making some progress. As you remember of course, we had the first wave, and we plateaued out, and had a surge again after July. And we’re now coming back down off of that,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:40 mark).

“What’s been challenging is that we don’t really have good surveillance data, [because] the CDC is straitjacketed and not being allowed to respond to the epidemic,” said Jeffrey Klausner, an M.D. and professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who previously worked for the CDC. (Klausner was also quoted by the Associated Press.)

The percentage of low- and middle-income families with children that had burdensome out-of-pocket health care costs fell following the 2014 implementation of the health insurance marketplaces and Medicaid expansion provisions of the Affordable Care Act, known widely as Obamacare, according to a new study by Lauren Wisk, an assistant professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and colleagues. (Also: HealthDay News.)