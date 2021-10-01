UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Disabled moms-to-be neglected by modern medicine | Los Angeles Times

“Physicians who provide care to moms who have seizure disorders and things like that are commonly prescribing drugs that are not OK for the first trimester of pregnancy,” said Dr. Carla Janzen, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at UCLA. “[Doctors] use their go-to drug for the disease without thinking, this is a young woman who may become pregnant.”

Newsom disappoints farmworkers who supported him | Los Angeles Times

“The tragedy is there are fewer farmworkers under union contract today than there were when Cesar Chavez was alive,” Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, told me. Union elections usually take place on grower property, which discourages participation because farmworkers fear retaliation.

Push to make dental care part of Medicare | CBS News

“Currently about half of seniors don’t have dental coverage, and half of seniors don’t use any dental services during the year,” Thomas Rice, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA, told CBS MoneyWatch. “The main reason they don’t is because of costs,” added Rice, who termed the gap in oral care “a large public health issue.”

Deep brain stimulation may ease opioid addiction | NBC’s “Today”

Dr. Ausaf Bari, an assistant professor and director of functional and restorative neurosurgery at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, compares the device to a pacemaker for the heart. “One of the things people are trying to use DBS for is to specifically change the brain circuits involved in craving and relapse,” he said. “Just like a pacemaker treats abnormal rhythms of the heart, we can use DBS to fix abnormal rhythms in the brain.”

Prisons: Compassionate release and the pandemic | CNN

“Judges are looking at the same law and policy but interpreting it differently,” said Hope Johnson, a researcher with the UCLA School of Law who’s studied compassionate release cases. “There’s an arbitrariness in the way these decisions are being made.”

L.A. city councilwoman aims to help street vendors | City News Service

The UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development clinic and the nonprofit law firm Public Counsel released a report that found that … most vendors face threats of ticketing and fines each day … “The problem stems from a tangled web of state, county, and city laws that deprive sidewalk vendors of access to permits to legally sell food, denying vendor dreams of entrepreneurialism while hurting all Angelenos by undermining the food safety principles the laws claim to protect,” said the report’s co-author Scott Cummings of UCLA’s Community Economic Development Clinic.

Using rapid at-home COVID tests | MarketWatch

So at-home tests are best when you have symptoms, says Dr. Omai Garner, associate clinical professor and vice chair for clinical laboratory affairs at the UCLA Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. “They should be used within the first three to five days of symptomatic illness, and shouldn’t be used outside of that window at home,” says Garner.

Delta variant dampened U.S. economic recovery | KNX-AM

The spread of the delta variant has led to more than just increased safety measures across the nation. It’s also resulted in the economic growth of the United States dropping from excellent to “solid,” according to research from UCLA. The September forecast from UCLA Anderson School of Management paints the picture of a long road to economic recovery. (UCLA’s Leo Feler is quoted. Also: KCRW-FM.)

More than 400,000 have received COVID boosters | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“[Large numbers of people getting boosters] is not surprising, given that this was a population that got vaccinated early on. So, they probably believe the data around the efficacy of the vaccine. So I’m glad to see the uptake and hope others who are eligible will continue to do so as well,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 0:50 mark).

Pandemic hit local Asian-owned businesses hard | NBC News

COVID-19 caused a disproportionate number of Asian-owned businesses in Southern California to close their doors and fire staff, according to a study published recently by the University of California, Los Angeles… And it’s not surprising, said Paul Ong, an author on the report and professor and researcher at UCLA who has been studying Asian communities throughout the pandemic. He said a few reasons could be the fact that Asian-owned businesses tend to be in sectors that were most impacted — such as food service, hospitality and retail — and that many of them didn’t have the money to keep their businesses open when profits took a nosedive.

COVID has changed Americans’ values, activities | Medical Xpress

A new UCLA-led study decisively confirms findings of research published earlier this year, which found that American values, attitudes and activities had changed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic … Patricia Greenfield, a UCLA distinguished professor of psychology and senior author of both studies, said the results indicate that Americans’ activities, values and relationships have begun to resemble those found in small, isolated villages with low life expectancy. (Also: Scienmag.)