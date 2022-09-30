UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California unshackles parking from housing | Time

The impact on cities will be “immense but slow-moving,” with cities getting more space for housing and drivers making fewer unnecessary car trips, says Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose three decades of research into parking has fueled a vocal movement against minimums. “Like the Dutch have reclaimed land from the sea, we can reclaim land from parking.”

L.A.’s air: Hotter, more humid, but cleaner | KCRW-FM

[UCLA’s Park] Williams’ research has found that the average day in Santa Monica 50 years ago saw about four hours of marine fog. Today, it’s more like two hours. And even just two hours per day of direct sunlight has made a noticeable difference in our temperature. “In a place like Santa Monica, where we've cut the … number of cloudy hours per day almost in half,” he explains, “this has caused about a 22-degree Fahrenheit warming.”

FDA approval process gets drugs out faster — but do they work? | Kaiser Health News

Dr. Steven-Huy Han, a UCLA liver specialist, has prescribed Ocaliva to a handful of patients, although he’s not sure it helps. As advertised, the drug is lowering levels of an enzyme called alkaline phosphatase in their blood, and that should be a sign of healing for their autoimmune disease, called primary biliary cholangitis. But “no one knows for sure,” Han said, whether less enzyme means they won’t get liver cancer or cirrhosis in the long run. “I have no idea if the drug will make them better,” he said. “It could take 10, 20, or 30 years to know.”

Diabetes differences for girls and boys | Healthline

Dana Ellis Hunnes a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told Healthline that women and girls have typically not received as much attention as study subjects as men. That could explain why girls having more difficulty with type 1 diabetes is only now coming to light.

What dense breasts mean for cancer screening | NBC’s “Today”

“The harder we look, the more we’re going to find. Not everything we find needs to be found. With all of these tests, there are false alarms, false positives,” [UCLA’s Dr. Deanna] Attai said. “There’s a lot of nuance to this — it’s not quite black and white.” (Attai is interviewed.)

Astronomers rethink Webb telescope findings | Nature

The telescope’s detectors had not been calibrated thoroughly when the first data were made available, and that fact slipped past some astronomers in their excitement … “I don’t think anybody really expected this to be as big of an issue as it’s becoming,” adds Guido Roberts-Borsani, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Not everyone gets healthier when they lose weight | Healthline

Over the course of 24 years, people with obesity who exercised had a 21% lower risk of diabetes and those who took diet pills had a 13% lower risk … “If you are overweight or obese, even moderate weight loss — up to 4.5% — showed pretty significant gains in overall health and reduction in disease risk,” says Dr. Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, and author of Recipe for Survival.

Switching careers at an older age | Forbes

Still, while the media is paying a lot of attention to our aging society, as an individual, it can feel a little daunting to step back in order to go forward. But as [UCLA’s] Yalda Uhls discovered, your years of professional experience may help you see a need that you can fill — by creating a program or stepping into a role that your younger self simply could not have envisioned. (Uhls is profiled and quoted.)