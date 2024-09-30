UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“This is a really historic moment for Mexico. You said in your introduction: the first woman president, she’s of Jewish background, she’s a scientist,” said UCLA’s Gaspar Rivera-Salgado.

And with opinions mixed, about “Latinx,” a new term has emerged: “Latine” (pronounce LA TEE NEH). That term has gained popularity among people from Latin American countries and Spanish speakers who have pushed for the term to be used instead of “Latinx,” because in Spanish “e” can be used to better note gender neutrality, said Josh Guzmán, an associate professor of gender studies at the University of California at Los Angeles.

According to a UCLA study released last year, the Latine community makes up about 39% of California’s population. And physicians of that demographic only make up about 6%.

Dr. Antoni Ribas, a melanoma specialist who directs the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he has given checkpoint inhibitors to patients as old as 96 or 97. Although older people have weakened immune systems, he said, the fact that the drugs can be effective at such advanced ages shows the immune system remains active throughout life.

“You have leadership completely removed — eliminated — not just Nasrallah, but also the second tier below him, making it very difficult for Hezbollah to scramble and figure out what to do next,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. :35 mark).

And Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the West Bank and now Lebanon are likely only to fuel the anger that drives people to join these groups, said Dalia Dassa Kaye, a senior fellow at the University of California Los Angeles Burkle Center for International Relations. “There will be plenty to attract continued support and recruits for the resistance,” she said.

“The public perception of what’s recyclable with respect to plastic doesn’t match reality,” said Daniel Coffee, a UCLA researcher who studied plastic waste in Los Angeles County. “Recycling, for so long, was thought of as this perfectly crafted solution to single-use plastics. And the clearest answer as to why, is that the public was told so. They were told so, in large part, by an industry-backed misinformation campaign.”

“The formation of supermassive black holes is a mystery. Finding supermassive black holes at the time when the universe was less than 1 billion years old is like finding some mammal bones among the dinosaur bones in a Jurassic sedimentary rock,” research team member Alexander Kusenko, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Space.com. “These observations call for a very different explanation of the supermassive black hole formation.”

“What’s most surprising is how small the field is while still being able to drive these global processes,” said Derek Schaeffer, a professor of plasma physics at University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

Infants can’t get vaccinated against COVID until they are at least six months old. That leaves a “huge window” when infants are most vulnerable, said Dr. Neil Silverman, director of the Infectious Disease in Pregnancy program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“Hollywood and Silicon Valley are both big sources of interested political money, and those industries are not exclusively Democratic,” said Jim Newton, a lecturer in the public policy department of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ahilan Arulanantham, a UCLA law professor and one of the architects of a novel theory arguing why the UC is allowed to legally hire undocumented students, said that he “couldn’t remember the last time I had seen a major Democrat with a national profile block some opportunity for undocumented youth.”

The basic problem is how airlines cram seats onto planes, with passengers having less space than they did in the past, according to Jim Salzman of University of California, Los Angeles. “[The airlines] are able to pass on the anger and frustration of cramped seating to passengers who blame each other for bad behavior instead of the airlines who created the problem in the first place.”