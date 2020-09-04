UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“This is a threat to our planet, and everybody on it.… The greatest threat that we have to health and to life going forward, is in fact, climate change,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jonathan Fielding. Also: City News Service, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM’s “Take Two” (approx. 19:45 mark).

According to a study by the UCLA Labor Center and the California Healthy Nail Salon Collaborative, the U.S. nail salon workforce is 81 percent women and 79 percent foreign-born. Of immigrant manicurists, about three-quarters are from Vietnam. Many started coming to the U.S. as refugees after the war, seeking work in a field that didn’t require much English.

“We hope that our findings are able to better inform policy in terms of violence prevention as well as reimbursement to hospitals, which are often in underserved regions, that care for these patients,” said Dr. Peyman Benharash, an associate professor-in-residence of surgery and bioengineering at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“You have to have people as part of the conversation with diverse backgrounds and interests. [That] will always lead to change for the better. In those moments, you have an opportunity to learn about each other’s differences, the similarities. You can a chance to accentuate your strengths, and rely on others where there may be gaps,” said UCLA’s Alex Lawrence.

That’s why our art is a survival strategy. It was on abundant display in Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a 2017 citywide series of exhibitions, funded by the Getty Foundation. Getty’s support enabled La Raza newspaper and UCLA’s Chicano Studies Research Center to organize 25,000 images from its archive, offering an electrifying insider view of the 1970s Chicano power movement.

This is because a movie theater brings people indoors and in close proximity for extended periods of time, Anne Rimoin, PhD, MPH, professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, tells Health. ”The virus is transmitted through droplets when we talk, laugh, and breathe. A movie theater is a place where you sit with a room full of strangers eating and drinking for two to three hours with sub-optimal ventilation,” explains Rimoin. “It’s exactly the type of scenario we need to be avoiding to reduce opportunity for the virus to spread.”