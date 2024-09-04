UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jon Christensen and Ursula Heise) As Sheryl Crow snarls her way through “If It Makes You Happy,” the music video for one of her most popular songs shows her trapped inside an L.A. County Museum of Natural History diorama of a simple red room wedged between a taxidermied wolf pack in the mountains on one side and polar bears on ice floes on the other. Before it’s over, we’ll see grizzly bears, moose, elephants, walruses, rhinos and more — an amalgam of the more than 75 detailed habitat displays that are at the heart of the museum’s exhibits.

The American electorate, as Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at UCLA, and her co-authors wrote, has “calcified.” Polarization doesn’t just pull us apart; it holds coalitions together.

Even if these sorts of efforts fail to actually muck up the election process in various places, UCLA election law professor Rick Hasen says they still further false election narratives, which can lead to a host of other potential problems.

“This is part of the charges that were … announced by the Justice Department, and it is holding Hamas and its senior leadership accountable for acts of terrorism — specifically crimes committed against American citizens, in this case, Israeli-American citizens,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

“One has to weigh options,” [UCLA’s David Meyers] said. “Do we want to continue this conflict with the possibility that the hostages will not be returned, or do you want to take a risk on having them be returned, no more Palestinian children killed, and a waiting period during which perhaps new economic and political horizons can be developed for the Palestinian people such that there’s no incentive to lash out as Hamas did on Oct. 7?”

“For those who don’t know, a false-positive is when your mammogram might provide something as abnormal, but when you go to get additional tests, it turns out you don’t actually have breast cancer and you’re all OK,” said UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal.

But the organs can get damaged, said Dr. Niloofar Nobakht, an associate clinical professor of nephrology at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. Damage to the kidneys is often irreversible, and it causes them to be less and less functional over time, leading to chronic kidney disease.

David Glanzman, a neurobiologist at the University of California Los Angeles, studies memory in sea slugs. He and his colleagues gave slugs a drug to erase the synaptic connections that had formed as a result of electric shocks. Yet the ability to reinstate the memory indicated that traces of it still existed — suggesting that the memory was stored in the cell bodies of neurons rather than in synapses. (Glanzman was quoted.)

“That’s what makes this so challenging, is the scale. Because stabilizing landslides is something — in the the L.A. area in particular — we’re very familiar with. But this is just so large,” said UCLA’s Kevin Coffey (approx. 1:50 mark).