At University of California, Los Angeles, Dr. Jeffrey Veale has been working for a decade to provide the same kind of tolerance but retroactively, long after the organ is transplanted. Because patients are not always in the best of health when they need a new organ and because the drug takes years to damage kidneys, he envisions transplanting stem cells some time after the organ. “There are tens of thousands of people (who already have transplants), who want to get off their meds and also want their brother’s kidney to last the rest of their lives,” he said.

A study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center sheds new light on why tumors that have spread to the brain from other parts of the body respond to immunotherapy while glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that originates in the brain, does not. (UCLA’s Dr. Robert Prins, Lu Sun and Dr. Won Kim were quoted. Also: KCAL-TV, Asian News International, Science Daily and Scienmag.)

“So, we’re seeing … clusters of cases that are arising. But we’re starting from a much lower level than we started last year. We’re starting to see the cases go up, but we’re starting from a lower that’s much lower than before,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“For me, traveling around the globe, it’s always a learning experience when it comes to hip hop, because you never know how it’s going to evolve, how it’s going to change, how it’s going to keep transforming youth all over the world. And it’s a fascinating thing for me to see and witness upfront and firsthand.” [Samy Alim, professor of anthropology and director of the Hip-Hop Initiative at UCLA, was interviewed.]

Between 1983 and 2022, union membership fell by half from 20.1% to 10.1%. “Union density reached a high of over 30% in the post-World War II decades in the 1950s and 1960s,” said Kent Wong, Director of the UCLA Labor Center. (Wong was also quoted by LAist.)

“Some of the most important icons in terms of labor, especially in California, are Latinos,” said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, project director for the UCLA Labor Center. “So, I think there’s a lot to celebrate for Latinos this Labor Day.”

“They are very rarely entitled to a separate trial, what’s called severance. And that’s what’s making this puzzle here and also making problems for the defendants,” said UCLA’s Harry Litman (approx. 1:00 mark).

The young women — Ruby Bates, 17, and Victoria Price, 21 — said they had been raped by the Black youths, who were then detained in Scottsboro, the county seat. “The fact that they are traveling with men has already marked them as not respectable” because of the sexism of that period, said Ariela Gross, a professor of law and legal historian at the UCLA School of Law. “But when they’re discovered alone with young Black men, the pressure on them to accuse the young men of rape is very strong.”

Racial covenants were common in L.A. property deeds 100 years ago. For decades, these clauses prevented people from buying homes in much of L.A. County (and in other cities across the country) based on their race. UCLA history professor Eric Avila said in L.A. County, these covenants “were used heavily in the early 20th century with the intensive suburban development that began in the 1920s.”

Could ants’ nests hold the secret to reducing traffic congestion on the 405 Freeway? In a new study, UCLA biologists have discovered insights about how ants build their nests that could be useful for designing more efficient human transportation systems. (UCLA’s Sean O’Fallon and Noa Pinter-Wollman were quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

Helen Lavretsky, president of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry and director of integrative psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has been researching preventive and treatment approaches for late-life mood and stress-related disorders … “Sound and music therapy have a growing evidence base on beneficial health effects, especially for stress reduction,” Dr Lavretsky says.

Most research about immigrant groups and personal finance focuses on filial obligation, in which children are expected to support their parents, said Kevan Harris, an Iranian American sociologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Less studied, he said, is the opposite: immigrant parents supporting their children well into adulthood.

Activist parents have been bringing their children to protests and rallies for varying causes for decades. But some have reconsidered that approach in recent years in light of the “large-scale surveillance” by law enforcement at such gatherings, according to Safiya Noble, a professor at UCLA in the departments of gender studies and African American studies.

According to UCLA data cited in the LA Worker Center Network paper, 88% of low-wage workers in L.A. County have reported experiencing violations including, but not limited to: working overtime without pay, getting paid less than minimum wage and working through meal and rest breaks.

A March report by the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies reviewed the history of freeway construction in Pasadena and its effect on minority populations. It found that in the area where the 210 was constructed in Pasadena, just to the north of the stub, the route was purposefully designed to cut through residential, mostly Black neighborhoods despite the proposal of alternative routes at the time that would have had less impact.

Nearly half of the Florida LGBTQ parents recently surveyed by the UCLA School of Law said they had considered leaving the state because of DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which is both an educational intimidation bill and an educational gag order.

“People still think of land art as primarily an American phenomenon, with a few select male white artists doing big projects in the southwest,” said Miwon Kwon, an art historian and professor emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. The survey she curated with Philipp Kaiser at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles in 2012, “Ends of the Earth,” challenged these and other preconceptions.

Sometime back, he saw a story about a group at UCLA that goes that extra mile for veterans, called Operation Mend … Operation Mend often does the near impossible. An IUD explosion in Afghanistan almost burned Joey Paulk alive … Through multiple surgeries, Operation Mend gave Joey his face back. (approx. :45 mark).