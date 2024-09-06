UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

As North America heats up due to climate change, animals are responding in three primary ways: moving north, heading to higher elevations and making phenological changes — adjusting annual cycles such as when they breed. A new UCLA study analyzed 27 years of data across 311 land-based species to examine how North American birds have responded simultaneously using all three methods. (UCLA’s Monte Neate-Clegg and Morgan Tingley were quoted.)

This heat wave will be dangerous for people outdoors and exerting themselves, including if they’re working or just hanging out, says Bharat Venkat, director of the UCLA Heat Lab. He encourages residents to stay inside if possible, drink as much water as they can and check in on friends and family — especially those who are older, have disabilities or who are forced to work without cooling mechanisms in place.

“Spending time on the phone scrolling during a classroom activity or a learning session, it really negates the children’s ability to absorb that information or learn that information,” said UCLA’s John Piacentini (approx. :50 mark).

Dr. Andrew Leuchter is the director of UCLA’s TMS Clinical and Research Service, which has provided FDA-approved and off-label treatments to more than 1,000 patients. Given its solid safety profile and effectiveness at treating other complex brain-based disorders, Leuchter said that he and many other TMS clinicians believe the therapy could have benefits for conditions other than the few for which it is FDA-approved.

Danielle Hoague, research director of the Better Watts Initiative and a Ph.D. student at UCLA, told City News Service that the latest study was conducted in response to community concerns. She recounted how volunteers collected bottles filled with brown, black and yellow water from public housing developments. According to their research, the average home in Watts is about 76 years old, and about 88% of housing was built before 1985 when lead pipes were banned in the state.

“If he loses, he’s going to claim that he won. That goes without saying,” Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said of Trump. “If it looks like what we had last time … I expect we’ll see the same kind of thing.”

A UCLA survey from 2023 said that a little more than 47% of people between the ages of 13 and 24 feel most TV shows and movie plots don’t need sexual content, and want more focus on platonic relationships.

For example, the phrase “We’re going to take you out” could be perceived in multiple ways depending on the context of the statement, according to Eugene Volokh, a professor emeritus at UCLA School of Law. “In context, that could mean ‘kill you,’ or it could mean ‘throw you out of office,’” Volokh said.

“The new form of Zepbound will be available to those medically qualified,” Matthew Freeby, MD, director of the Gonda Diabetes Center at UCLA, told Health. “Indications include people with obesity and a body mass index of 30 or higher.”