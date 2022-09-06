UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. mayoral candidates on homelessness | Los Angeles Times

“I don’t think either of those plans will accomplish what they say they are going to accomplish in a year,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and a former city councilman and county supervisor. “I just don’t think it’s possible. I think it’s good to set the goal, [but] a plan is just a plan until you execute it.”

Trump trolls and Democratic donations | Los Angeles Times

“When we’re talking about restricting bodily autonomy and common-sense public health for women, we’re talking about women of color and we’re talking about Latinas in Texas,” Sonja Diaz, founding director of the UCLA Policy & Politics Institute, told me.

Sports betting and gambling addiction | Washington Post

Combined with the boom of sports betting apps, which eliminate much of the friction that once slowed the gambling process, [legal wagering] has raised concerns over the potential for new gamblers to become hooked. “All these types of betting didn’t exist before,” said Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. “What are they going to do to the betting landscape?” We are about to find out.

L.A. clinic diluted thousands of COVID vaccine doses | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said getting a lower-than-expected vaccine dose could mean the shot administered might be “less effective for preventing infection … and less effective in preventing severe disease.”

How should California respond to deadly heat waves? | Los Angeles Times

A report last year by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation found significant gaps in California’s policies confronting the extreme heat crisis and called for a more coordinated approach. The state has made progress in confronting extreme heat, such as the 2021 budget infusion that focused on addressing the problem, said Colleen Callahan, co-executive director at the Luskin Center. That funding is now estimated at $865 million.

Uvalde children grapple with trauma | Associated Press

Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA–Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, was the lead adviser to public schools in Newtown, Connecticut, after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. She said officials need to make sure that families can get services at school. They also need to create spaces that feel friendlier, such as community meals, rather than clinics.

Can you get hooked on melatonin? | New York Times

Someone who relies on melatonin might worry that they can’t sleep without it — an anxiety that, in itself, makes falling asleep more difficult, said Jennifer Martin, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine board of directors and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at U.C.L.A. She’s seen that pattern in a number of patients.

Fighting extreme heat inequities in schools | KABC-TV

Researchers at UCLA even found similar patterns in rates of heat-related emergency room visits on extreme heat days. These disparities tend to “merge together,” according to UCLA Professor of Medicine and Professor of Public Health, David Eisenman. “The communities that are harmed tend to be low-income communities with less tree cover, less shade, less air conditioning in the homes. Often people with less health insurance, poor baseline health. And so climate change is harming some people more than others,” Eisenman said.

Monkeypox outbreak may be slowing in U.S. | NPR’s “Weekend Edition”

And, notes Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA who has studied monkeypox for years, cases could increase again, if providers and patients at risk let down their guard and stop testing or taking mitigating behaviors. “We need to be watching the data carefully and continuing to push forward to increase testing, increase access to care and ensure that everybody that is at risk has access to vaccines,” she says.

Abortion could define California’s elections | Atlantic

The Life at Conception Act would surely face legal challenges if a future Republican-controlled Congress passes it, but should the law be upheld, it would override any California action to guarantee abortion rights, according to Cary Franklin, a constitutional-law professor at UCLA and the faculty director of its Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy. “If Congress were to pass a national ban on abortion, that would trump state law, even state constitutional law,” she told me.

How anti-Obama conspiracy theories led to Trump | Salon

All of this was more than just an early example of the disinformation age that became impossible to ignore a decade later. According to Patricia Turner, a professor of African American studies and folklorist at UCLA and author of the new book “Trash Talk: Anti-Obama Lore and Race in the Twenty-First Century,” the sort of folk legend represented by the anthem email directly helped pave the way for Trump and today’s political climate. (Turner is interviewed.)

The origins of Mississippi’s Jackson water crisis | Marketplace

White residents and businesses left to avoid desegregation in the 1960s and later, they took their tax dollars with them. Eric Avila at UCLA said we saw a similar situation in Flint, Michigan – which speaks to broader infrastructure inequality. “When it comes to basic services like water, transportation, electricity, you know, even the internet it can’t be based on who can pay and who can’t pay basis,” he said. And the solution, he said, lies in public policy that treats things like water access as fundamental human rights.

This is your brain on pumpkin spice | Healthline

Pumpkin-flavored foods aren’t just a treat for tastebuds, notes Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of “Recipe for Survival” … “The spices themselves are very healthy,” Hunnes says. It’s really the other ingredients — namely the sugar, the whipped cream, and the type of milk that determines the healthfulness of the latte.”

Is the tech our children use stereotyping them? | Parents

In the book “Algorithms of Oppression,” Safiya U. Noble, an internet studies scholar and Professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), challenges the idea that search engines like Google offer an equal playing field for all forms of ideas, identities, and activities.

Why U.S. elections are vulnerable | Capital & Main

Richard Hasen, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, recently launched the Safeguarding Democracy Project. Hasen is a leading expert on election law who has written about all sorts of shortcomings of and attacks on American electoral democracy — gerrymandering, restrictive voting laws, a campaign finance system that favors plutocratic power and the dangers of political disinformation. (Hasen was interviewed; he was also interviewed by CNN.)

A guide to legal cannabinoids | Slate

“I think that people are curious, and entrepreneurs and companies are looking for interesting ways to reach different markets or consumers. You have all these products that are emerging,” says Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative.

Drug Paxlovid turns into pandemic enigma | Axios

There’s growing concern about the link between Pfizer’s antiviral pill and COVID rebound, in which patients test positive or have symptoms days after a course of the drug is completed … “This is where having a well-designed, well-controlled study helps us understand disease better, and this is the challenge of anecdotal reports. Without a control, it’s really hard to know what’s actually happening,” said Kara Chew, an infectious disease physician at University of California Los Angeles.

Elon Musk’s lawsuits have inspired classes | New York Magazine

So when I saw that UCLA Law professor Stephen M. Bainbridge was offering a course next year called “Law of Elon Musk,” I reached out to get his thoughts on Musk’s past brushes with courtroom drama and what this may reveal about what’s in store as the Twitter trial nears. (Bainbridge is interviewed.)

Mapping this summer’s rain and drought | Washington Post

“Summertime thunderstorm downpours have been especially intense this year,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “It is precisely the kind of extreme precipitation that we expect to increase the most in a warming climate.”

Gambling on a little-studied vaccine to stop monkeypox | Politico

“Do we think that this vaccine is safe? Yes. Do we think that this vaccine will provide some protection, in particular against severe disease and death? Absolutely,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “Is it going to provide protection against infection and transmission? That we don’t know.”