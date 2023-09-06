UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Multiple public universities located in Southern California were named on Forbes’ “America’s Top College List for 2023.” The publication ranks colleges nationwide based on return on investment, average student debt levels and outcomes for their graduates. Schools also ranked highly on the list if students return to campus after their first year, graduate on time and secure high salaries jobs after graduation.

During all this organizing, labor studies students at UCLA got a first-hand education through the university’s Labor Summer Fellowship program. “We are giving our students a hands-on opportunity to engage with unions and workers in a period of tremendous labor activism and diverse, dynamic mobilizations,” says Kent Wong, director of UCLA’s Labor Center. Students are placed with a labor union over the course of eight weeks and get an in-depth look at the relationship-building and coordination that takes place behind the scenes.

“It is certainly a labor upsurge that we haven’t seen in recent memory, that’s for sure. I don’t know that I can find a historical analog in terms of the number of workers out on strike or threatening to strike. But we certainly have seen a wave of organizing in past years,” said UCLA’s Caroline Luce.

“School teacher morale is at a low point. Parents agree with the teachers in the problems that they’ve described, and these same teachers came out in very significant numbers a few months ago against the pension reform. So at the end of the day, there’s nothing like a debate around Muslim school attire in schools, coinciding with the return after the summer break, to stimulate a kind polarizing debate which will ultimately distract from the very real issues at hand,” said UCLA’s Dominic Thomas (approx. :55 mark).

“The nuclear agreement on the table seems to go beyond the type of cooperation we have with other regional partners. So, I think it’s quite a high price, and there’s a lot of wishful thinking about the kind of gains that it could potentially bring,” said UCLA’s Dalia Dassa Kaye.

The amount of delta-8 THC found naturally in hemp, however, is very low — especially compared to CBD. Because of that, experts warn that many products being sold as delta-8 THC are actually delta-8 THC-O. “People are claiming it’s naturally derived, but a great amount is not naturally occurring, and that’s concerning,” said Brad Rowe, a drug and criminal justice policy lecturer and researcher at UCLA who specializes in cannabis law.

Healthy sleep schedules and habits tend to fall apart during summer. We travel across time zones. We socialize more — and drink more alcohol. Those extra hours of daylight mean we often stay up later. Often, those habits drag into the fall, creating a “jet lag” as we scramble to rise earlier to get kids out the door for school and as work obligations pick up, says Dr. Jennifer L. Martin, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The idea for the Harvard sessions came from a quieter attempt to revolutionize math instruction, relying on similar ideas, emanating from the University of California, Los Angeles. Over the past decade, UCLA revamped its calculus for life sciences courses, focusing them more strictly on math concepts and real-world biological questions, rather than on procedural rules for derivatives and integrals — which its advocates describe as a paradigm shift for calculus instruction. (UCLA’s Alan Garfinkel was quoted.)

Dr. Timothy Fong, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, said the continued acceptance of sports gambling puts young kids at risk. “We’re introducing a potentially addictive disorder at a very, very early age, and yet it’s designed for 21 and older,” Fong said.

“They’re everywhere. I think in the last 5 to 10 years, they’ve really exploded,” said Dr. Michael Garcia who specializes in Clinical Nutrition at UCLA Health. So how much caffeine should a child under 12 consume? “That’s actually zero for children,” said Garcia.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Robin D.G. Kelley) aja monet calls herself a surrealist blues poet. When I ask her for a definition, she replies, “A musician of the subversive imagination … a truth-telling magician.” Try as I might, I cannot come up with a more apt description of who she is, what she does and what she means. And if this seems too esoteric, just listen to her debut album, “when the poems do what they do,” and you’ll know exactly what she means.

As scientists call for more research into ocean carbon dioxide removal (OCDR), Singapore’s Public Utilities Board (PUB) has built a plant that uses electricity to extract CO2 from seawater, allowing it to absorb more greenhouse gas from the atmosphere when it is pumped back out into the ocean. The project, built at a desalination facility on Singapore’s western coast, extracts 100 kilograms of CO2 a day using technology designed by U.S. firm Equatic, founded by scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

In 2020, California’s wildfires were its second-largest source of greenhouse gases, after transportation, according to a study published last year. The researchers from UCLA and the University of Chicago concluded that the 2020 wildfires increased overall emissions by about 30%.