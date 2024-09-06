UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A summer of relentless, oppressive heat in the West | Los Angeles Times

While September heat waves are relatively commonplace, said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, this one is still notable for bringing anticipated temperatures as high as 115 degrees to coastal Southern California. For the majority of the Southwest, it was the hottest summer on record, although that hasn’t been the case for coastal areas of California, Swain said. (Swain was also featured by The New York Times and CalMatters.)

How to talk to children about school shootings | ABC News

Dr. Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, said parents and caregivers should be truthful with kids in an age-appropriate way.

Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA and an expert on gun policy, told USA TODAY earlier Thursday, before the charges were announced, that based on law enforcement’s visit with both Colin and Colt Gray last year, there is some evidence that the shooting suspect’s parents potentially knew the danger he posed and may have been negligent in allowing him access to weapons.

Sharp declines in the number of students of color can impact how prospective students view schools, leading some to choose other colleges where they might feel a stronger sense of community, said Mitchell Chang, a professor of higher education at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Facing entrenched school segregation, a state tries mediation | NY Times

Spurred by a 1981 lawsuit, New Jersey has narrowed the funding gap between its richest and poorest districts and was the first state to mandate preschool education for at-risk students. But it remains the seventh most segregated state for Black and Latino students, according to an April analysis by the Civil Rights Projects at the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Gary Orfield was quoted.)

Chinese American immigrants face cardiovascular risk | Medical Xpress

A new UCLA-led study found that cardiovascular disease risk among Chinese American immigrants increases with length of residence and varies by location in the U.S. (UCLA’s Dr. Xinjiang Cai, Dr. E. Dale Abel and Dr. Priscilla Hsue were quoted.)

“We're entering into unprecedented extremes, longer heat waves, hotter heatwaves, more frequent heatwaves,” said Edith de Guzman, a researcher for the UCLA Cooperative Extension. “Trees are not just decorative but essential for keeping us cool.”

“Blood cancers, which include lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma, are a wide variety of cancers. There’s about sixty different types. These are cancers that arise in our own white blood cells sort of naturally, as part of our immune systems develops,” said UCLA’s John Timmerman.