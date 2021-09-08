UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Medi-Cal to move into realm of social services | Los Angeles Times

So far, the regional experiments have failed to serve low-income Black and Latino residents, according to the interim assessments conducted by Nadereh Pourat, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. She concluded that they had primarily benefited white, English-speaking, middle-aged men.

Labor shortage emboldens union workers | Associated Press

Chris Tilly, a labor economist at UCLA, said the shortages among burger-flippers and cashiers is notable “because those low-end jobs more typically have a labor surplus.” “But there are also shortages,” Tilly noted, “at higher skill levels — including jobs where there are chronic shortages like nurses, machinists and teachers.”

Churches and the California recall campaign | Los Angeles Times

“The touchstone is if you’re engaging in partisan political activity,” said UCLA law professor Jonathan Zasloff. “Usually a church or synagogue isn’t going to say — if there was a regular election — ‘Support Newsom’ or ‘Support the Republican.’ The recall is a bit of a gray area, because it’s not necessarily partisan. In fact, Newsom himself isn’t even listed as a Democrat. On the other hand, it’s pretty obvious what the partisan complexion is of this campaign, and many of the candidates have their own party affiliation listed.”

We are becoming a nation of vigilantes | New York Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jon Michaels) In the seemingly endless battle to deny disfavored groups equal citizenship, Republican lawmakers around the country have repurposed an old tool to new and cruel effect. They’ve inverted private enforcement laws — marshaled over the years to discipline fraudulent government contractors, racist or sexist bosses and toxic polluters — to enable individuals to suppress the rights of their neighbors, classmates and colleagues.

Dentists: Don’t add dental care to Medicare | Los Angeles Times

“There is no doubt that physicians are accustomed to their current payment rates from both public and private insurers, just as other workers in the healthcare system are also accustomed to their incomes,” said Thomas Rice, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA. Anything that reduces those rates, he told me, “will face severe opposition.”

Tips for coping with COVID anxiety | National Public Radio

“People have a lot of frustration. People have been doing this a long time, and they thought by now things would be in a different position,” says Vickie Mays, a psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

This Rosh Hashanah, give Earth a sabbatical | Los Angeles Times

“I have some serious difficulty with framing the response to climate change in terms of what ‘I’ can do to contribute to the solution,” UCLA climate policy expert Edward Parson told The Times. “There are some limited ways that individual behavior change can make a non-trivial difference, but climate change is a problem of the aggregate emissions of human activities from 7.5 billion people in the world.”

What will families do as unemployment benefits expire? | NBC News

“The average person can’t find a job right away and will have cutbacks,” said Till von Wachter, professor of economics at the University of California Los Angeles. The main issue is that funds were established with a deadline given by politicians and do not adjust, even if economic conditions don’t improve or worsen, he said. “We wouldn’t be in this mess if we had a functional system of extended benefits that responded to local conditions on the ground,” von Wachter said.

Review of Paulina Peavy art show | Los Angeles Review of Books

(Essay by UCLA’s Johanna Drucker) Enigmatic artist Paulina Peavy’s work, which was on view by appointment from June 1 to July 31 at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center in Venice, California, combines intellectual precision and painterly voluptuousness. In this gem of an exhibit, smartly curated by Laura Whitcomb, the art on the walls is complemented by multiple cases of print publications and costume items (e.g., handmade beaded leather masks) relevant to this recently “rediscovered” artist.

Latino voters could be key to Gov. Newsom’s survival | CNN

“This is happening in an off year, in an off month — we are on the tail end of summer — so there was a lot of hand ringing in the summer, but no one was paying attention to the President Joe Biden’s outside political group, Building Back Together. “The fact that it is all coming in the last month is normal and it just makes sense to me.”

New weapons in battle against conversion therapy | NBC News

A 2018 report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that nearly 80,000 LGBTQ adolescents in the U.S. between the ages of 13 and 17 would be subjected to conversion therapy before they turned 18.

Birth centers find it hard to qualify for state license | Los Angeles Daily News

Dr. Mya Zapata, an obstetrician and gynecologist and the chief of the obstetrics service at Ronald Reagan Medical Center at UCLA, said she wouldn’t recommend attending an unlicensed birth center. “Licenses mean oversight,” she said, “And that the individuals that are running that center are going to follow standards to keep that family safe … And in the event of an emergency, they have the means to get that patient to a higher level of care in an expedited manner.”

California housing plans need an overhaul | Cal Matters

Obviously, the quota system hasn’t been working very well and researchers at UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies have concluded that it has a “fundamental flaw” because vacant land being zoned for housing to meet the quotas is only rarely used for housing. Rather, the housing being built — which is still too little — tends to go on other property, including some previously being used for other purposes.

The unfinished business of the Civil Rights Movement | Nation

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s David Stein) The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a grave reminder of who suffers first, and worst, when the labor market falters. Our most marginalized workers are consistently the last ones hired and the first ones fired — a reality only made worse when crises strike.

Candidate Larry Elder focusing on Latino, Asian voters | Cal Matters

That doesn’t surprise Matt Barreto, founder of UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. “If Larry Elder had run on a very welcoming racial unity message, he could have presented himself as a different type of Republican,” he said. “He’s just not the candidate who says ‘racial unity’ to voters.”

Debt enters students’ lives as early as kindergarten | MarketWatch

I wanted to learn more about debt-financed public schools and their implications, so I called up Eleni Schirmer, the author of the op-ed and a research associate with the Future of Finance Initiative at UCLA’s Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy. Using debt to finance public schools isn’t a new phenomenon, Schirmer said. In fact, the practice may date as far back as the 19th century.

How to fly to Mars without dying | Voice of America

The research team included scientists from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). UCLA research geophysicist Yuri Shprits was a co-writer of the study. He said the findings suggest that future missions to Mars can be safe for humans as long as they follow the research recommendations.

The history of exploitative labor camps in L.A. | KCET-TV’s “SoCal Update”

“Mount Lowe was renovated in the early 20th century by one of L.A.’s most prominent developers, Henry Huntington. But, as with many of L.A.’s famed tourist attractions, the popular narrative of Mount Lowe disregards the laboring populations that underpinned its development,” said UCLA’s Melissa Rovner (approx. 0:30 mark).