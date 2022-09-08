UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California’s relentless heat wave | Los Angeles Times

“This will be essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California, and arguably for the state overall,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist. “It might be one of the worst heat waves on record period in any month, given its duration and its extreme magnitude … There really isn’t going to be substantial relief in that part of the state until at least Friday or Saturday.” (Swain was also quoted by the New York Times and interviewed by KCRW-FM.)

California deadly fires moving with speed | Los Angeles Times

“It is definitely no coincidence that these fast-moving fires are occurring during an intense heat wave,” UCLA climate scientist Park Williams said via email. Some rare August precipitation in the southern Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains may have helped somewhat, “but the forecast for intense heat to continue for several more days means there is still time for many more fires to erupt, especially if the tropical storm coming up the Baja coast causes a high frequency of lightning strikes,” Williams said.

L.A. County’s first ‘street’ psychiatrist | Los Angeles Times

A recent study by the California Policy Lab at UCLA found that about 10% of the people living on the street — about 4,500 in the city of Los Angeles — had a clinical diagnosis of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. That number would rise significantly under a broader view of mental illness.

With voter fraud, penalties often depend on who’s voting | New York Times

The high-decibel political rhetoric behind fraud prosecutions drowns out how infrequent — and sometimes how unfair — those prosecutions are, said Richard L. Hasen, an expert on election law and democracy issues at the U.C.L.A. School of Law. “It’s hard to see felons in Gainesville getting jail terms, and then look at people in [Florida’s] The Villages [retirement community] getting no time at all, and see this as a rational system,” he said.

Nepotism and Hollywood families | USA Today

Something Demchick says could balance the perceived nepotism in Hollywood is to better diversify the decision makers in the industry … According to UCLA’s “Hollywood Diversity Report 2021: Pandemic in Progress,” people of color and female writers and directors remain underrepresented by about two-to-one compared to their presence in the population.

Getting into Medi-Cal assisted living can take years | CalMatters

In California, 55% of older residents and people with disabilities need help from another person for routine care, such as completing chores, shopping or getting to appointments, according to a recent analysis from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. About 21% need help with personal care, like eating, bathing and getting dressed. Of those who need assistance, 40% reported needing more or not receiving any at all.

Fighting illegal rent hikes | LAist

Inconsistent enforcement between cities isn’t just confusing, said UCLA assistant professor Kathryn Leifheit — it can also end up harming tenants’ health. “If you don’t have stable, affordable, safe housing, then it’s really hard to thrive and to stay well,” said Leifheit, who does epidemiological research on the links between housing and health.

Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention | CNN Business

[Europe is] not the only region of the world struggling with water shortages. A drought that has been enveloping the southwestern United States since 2000 marks the driest 22-year period of the past 1,200 years, a UCLA-led study found.

Increasing risk of California ‘megastorm’ | PBS NewsHour

Scientists call it a megaflood or megastorm, 30 days of continuous moderate to severe rain and snow covering wide swathes of land. They haven’t had one of these in California since 1862. But a new study says climate change is increasing the likelihood of another one hitting the state. (UCLA’s Daniel Swain was interviewed.)

Historic heat pushes California to the brink | New York Times

Last year, Dr. David Eisenman, the director of the University of California, Los Angeles’s Center for Public Health and Disasters, told me that the state was one of relatively few to implement worker-safety regulations regarding heat.