(Commentary by UCLA’s Cesar Montoya) Last year, the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, where I work, released an analysis of Latino representation in the governor’s appointments to 45 critical commissions within the state’s agencies and departments. The report found that Latinos have the largest representation gap among all racial groups, filling only 18.4% of executive appointments — more than twice as many would be needed to accurately reflect the number of Latinos in the state. Among women, Latinas remain the most severely underrepresented.

“There's a way in which Spanish is still seen by some people as threatening and seen as something that should be contained when it occurs naturally,” says Norma Mendoza-Denton, a professor of anthropology at UCLA. The details are in her 2020 book “Language in the Trump Era.”

A UCLA study finds that lower NFL jersey numbers tend to be associated with the idea that a player’s body is slimmer and faster: evidence that “higher level” cognition steers “lower level” perception. (UCLA’s Ladan Shams was interviewed. Also: New Scientist and Spectrum News 1.)

“I think the history of these types of mega-projects, not just in the U.S., but all over the world, is that you can provide the walking infrastructure, but it’s very hard for these places to be self-contained in terms of jobs and have destinations,” says Adam Millard-Bell, professor of urban planning at UCLA. “Sure, it can be walkable, but there may not be anything to walk to.” In a very walkable neighborhood, “usually that just builds up organically over decades or even 100 years, or more,” he says.

Transgender people make up 0.5% of the adult population in California, and 1.93% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, according to research from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Louis J. Ignarro, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, made a similar discovery around the same time, and not long after Robert F. Furchgott, at the SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, had attacked the question from a different angle, hypothesizing that some sort of signaling agent was responsible for regulating blood flow. The answer, they all decided, was nitric oxide.