California’s waves of immigrant workers have always been essential, said Kent Wong, director of the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center, but rarely have they been treated as such. “Immigrant laborers have been a mainstay of the California economy and in the growth of agriculture over the generations,” he said. “And yet they have always faced extreme poverty, terrible working conditions, and their lives have always been seen as disposable.”

Soon after stay-at-home orders forced UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) to stop presenting live shows, its Executive and Artistic Director, Kristy Edmunds, leaped into action. Instead of mourning the performances that would not see the stage, Edmunds started commissioning new works — because time was of the essence. “Force majeure, which is the act of God clause in most contracts, I knew would create a cash flow crisis for the dance world that would be immediate,” says Edmunds, explaining that dance companies and choreographers typically derive income from creating new work, which can be supported by grants, then generate income through touring and performance. “After you get off stage, that’s when you’re paid.”

“There’s odd patterns this year,” said Natalie Masuoka, associate professor of political science at UCLA who teaches an undergraduate course on the census. “In dense, majority-white areas, they either chose to relocate from those hotbeds of COVID spread, or we also saw a lot of folks from some wealthy areas get stuck abroad.”

“First of all, this is the biggest social movement this country has ever seen. This is larger than the civil rights movement. More people have been out in the streets than we’ve ever seen at any point in American history,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan.

“With a combination of additional stress and safer-at-home orders, more people are struggling with nightmares,” said Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s board of directors.

James Cherry, distinguished research professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, stated that children are the reservoir when it comes to influenza…. “With school reopenings, if they don’t do things right, children could bring the flu home to parents and high-risk people,” he said.

“We’re still in the first wave of COVID-19 here in Los Angeles. We had an initial plateau, then we opened things up a bit. We had a surge to a second plateau. And now we’re beginning to see a downward swing again,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 17:25 mark). Kim-Farley was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times and USA Today.

“You think about what needs to be done to be able to get a vaccine all the way from phase one, phase two, now phase three trials. We have a long way to go until we can really get this vaccine out and to the public,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“If you look at the metrics the county uses to peel back on some of the restrictions that are in place, they’re all essentially moving in the right direction,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 0:40 mark).

This summer, UCLA Lab School created a pilot program to see what it’d be like for students to return to school during a pandemic.… “What did surprise us and what we did learn is that at an initial positive read, if a child initially reads having a temperature, in this case it was 100 degrees or more, it’s important to do a second read,” said Georgia Ann Lazo, the principal of UCLA Lab School.

Anna Markowitz, an assistant professor of education at UCLA who researches this issue, says only 17 states and Washington, D.C., require children to attend kindergarten…. “Parents are really concerned that virtual school isn’t actually going to get their kids the skills they need,” she says. “Parents can be really attuned to their kids needing social interactions and kind of learning how to share almost more than sort of learning academic content.”

Researchers at UCLA have designed a thin adhesive film that can be easily attached to smartwatches or activity trackers to analyze droplets of sweat. Study lead author Professor Sam Emaminejad is an assistant professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. “The inspiration for this work came from recognizing that we already have more than 100 million smartwatches and other wearable tech sold worldwide that have powerful data-collection, computation and transmission capabilities,” said Professor Emaminejad.