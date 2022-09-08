UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Is the fee to enter Manhattan fair to all drivers? | Los Angeles Times

New York City is moving forward on a “congestion pricing” plan … to clear traffic and cut emissions by reducing the number of cars in the heart of the crowded city. Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, has written that it is possible to put a price on driving while also maintaining a commitment to economic fairness.

Looking for the root causes of long COVID | Los Angeles Times

A new research initiative will explore whether the persistence of coronavirus in the body plays a role in the development of long COVID … “Patients are suffering,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine, health policy and management at UCLA. “I want to be able to diagnose and treat things, and we don’t have the evidence yet and I find it really frustrating.”

Chinese leaders and COVID travel restrictions | South China Morning Post

So far Li’s trip is the only one to be reported by Chinese state media, with no official word yet on whether [Chinese President Xi Jinping] will go abroad. Nevertheless, the announcements are a positive development, according to Zhang Zuofeng, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This is a good sign for the very first step that China might potentially change its zero-Covid policy,” he said.

California tries to avoid blackouts as it pursues green energy | Washington Post

“There is more power out there than we need to stabilize the grid on these few days a year it is under stress,” said Rajit Gadh, director of the Smart Grid Energy Research Center at UCLA. “We just need to get the control systems and the infrastructure in place and give people incentives.”

Family can sue in case of police-restraint death | USA Today

(Commentary by UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz) Civil rights attorneys say that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals – which hears appeals from federal courts in Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana – is where righteous police misconduct cases go to die. But earlier this month, the Fifth Circuit issued a decision in a case, Timpa v. Dillard, that offers renewed hope that people whose constitutional rights have been violated can get justice in court.

Newsom, Biden butt heads over farmworkers union | Politico

UFW’s current efforts mirror the union’s strategy from decades ago, said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, project director at the UCLA Center for Labor Research and Education. Farmworkers have little political capital, he said, so they’ve had to employ tactics like grueling marches to capture public sentiment — and the attention of politicians.

California may legalize sports betting | Sacramento Bee

Dr. Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, said the lack of research is tied to a lack of funding. UCLA partners with the Office of Problem Gambling to provide a range of treatment options for those struggling with gambling addictions. “Should we spend that money on another study, or should we spare it for prevention, treatment and research? We’d rather see that money spent on front line work,” Fong said.

Why critics of remote work are wrong | Fast Company

Indeed, researchers from Cambridge and UCLA found that during the pandemic, people living in bigger households suffered less loneliness and experienced more happiness. Maybe a sense of belonging doesn’t come from coworkers. Over the past 100,000 years, human beings found many ways to belong without working for corporations.

A better way to prevent forced labor | Barron’s

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) In the wake of a new U.N. report, activists are calling for strict enforcement policies banning imports from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region. But beneath the political rhetoric, these measures are failing to do what they are ultimately intended for, which is to improve workers’ conditions.

Teen dietary habits and ‘emotional eating’ | Healthline

“We rely too heavily on food for celebration or withholding as punishment — parents should never do this — or as a reward when we ought to develop better coping mechanisms for the challenging times, and non-food celebration/rewards for the good times,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, told Healthline.

Phasing out gas cars could spark battery innovations | Science

California, known for leading the United States in climate regulations, dropped a bombshell last month: By 2035, the state will ban sales of new gasoline powered cars and light trucks. Most new car sales are expected to shift to battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) … “There will be a pushback [from car buyers] unless there is a faster charging solution,” says Sarah Tolbert, a battery expert at the University of California (UC), Los Angeles.

Psychological distress may increase risk of long COVID | Jerusalem Post

A study by the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) earlier this year found that 30% of people treated for COVID-19 developed Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), most commonly known as “long COVID.” In hospitalized patients, the most persistent symptoms were fatigue and shortness of breath (31% and 15%, respectively). Loss of sense of smell (16%) was the most reported symptom in outpatients, according to the UCLA study.

Unaddressed dyslexia | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The very best thing we can do is what your series has been talking about, and that is prevention. And I want to say two things that are really great about California … your governor, your secretary of education, Assemblyman Bloom, are all working for early screening in kindergarten,” said UCLA’s Maryanne Wolf (approx. 9:05 mark).