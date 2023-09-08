UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who focuses on 2nd Amendment law, said the ruling clearly shows the way things are trending with gun laws in the post-Bruen era. “It’s getting harder and harder for legislators to defend gun safety laws,” he said.

A peer-reviewed study by UCLA researchers found that perception can be influenced by the associations made between numbers and size through the brain’s cognitive process. The study, which will be published this week in the journal PLOS One, exposed subjects to images of different football jersey numbers to measure their perception of the person wearing it. The smaller the number, the more likely the subject was to perceive a slimmer player. (UCLA’s Ladan Shams was quoted. Also: HealthDay News.)

“I was very excited to hear that we have two very powerful women running for the presidency of Mexico,” said UCLA’s Gaspar Rivera-Salgado.

I asked Dr. Mario Mendez, director of behavioral neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, about age-related memory problems, but he corrected my choice of words: “I’d say ‘memory changes,’” he said. “And that does not translate necessarily into a problem.”

“There just isn’t a sufficient body of evidence to support [essential oils’] routine use for the promotion of lung health,” says Dr. Russell Buhr, assistant clinical professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.