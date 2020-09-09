UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Our day starts when we wake up, and ends when we fall asleep at night,” said Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. She suggests figuring out a wake-up time that works for you, and sticking to it six or seven days a week. “This might mean getting up a little earlier than you want on the weekends, but it will set you up for good sleep the next night,” she said. Keep a consistent bedtime, too.

“Patients who used to have insomnia, patients who used to have difficulty falling asleep because of anxiety, are having more problems. Patients who were having nightmares have more nightmares,” said Alon Avidan, a neurologist who directs the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. “With covid-19, we recognize that there is now an epidemic of sleep problems.”

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Fola May) I was not his doctor and cannot speak to the specifics of his clinical course with colon cancer, but as a physician and cancer researcher who has focused her career on disparities in colorectal cancer, I take no pride in sharing that my profession has failed at controlling this disease.

If local governments follow public opinion and impose new restrictions on development, it’s important that they consider the effects of those changes on poorer communities, including communities of color, said R. Jisung Park, an assistant professor of public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, who focuses on climate adaptation.

“I am seriously concerned about this heatwave throughout California,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “All-time record highs are plausible in Central Valley [and] across parts of SoCal. Over a million acres are actively burning across NorCal, and we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.” (Swain was also quoted in the Washington Post.)

The UCLA Black Student-Athlete Alliance (BSAA) aims to lead those conversations…. One goal is to discuss and learn from their experiences, then turn them into action they hope can shift the culture at UCLA and beyond. “If you have education without action or you have action without education, it’s not really bringing everything together,” said UCLA associate athletic director Kenny Donaldson, who advises members of the BSAA.

“Most of the time you won’t see it on a death certificate, because people with underlying conditions are pushed to the edge,” said Dr. Jonathan Fielding, a UCLA professor of public health and medicine and former L.A. County public health director. “They have a cardiac condition, they have a respiratory condition or other conditions, like COVID. So I’m very concerned about it, and I think it’s really important that people take this very, very seriously.”

According to Lynn Vavreck, a professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of California, Los Angeles, “A shoe that has a well-worn sole or a tennis shoe is usually a shoe that someone would wear who is quite active. It’s meant to convey to people, ‘I’m working hard, I’m moving around, I’m working at pace for you.’”

“My biggest fear, and my estimate, is that we’re headed towards an extremely flawed census,” said Paul Ong, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who has conducted research that generally mirrored USA Today’s findings.

“In those three months, from May to August, we looked at specifically working age Latinos. Now, these are younger. Early in the COVID pandemic, there was a lot of attention placed on the older. And at one point, about a fourth of all deaths and about a fourth of all cases were 65 or older. But I was curious about the younger ages,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista (approx. 22:20 mark). Also: BELatina.

“The important thing is, each one of us has got to start taking better care of ourselves and our families. Expecting that someone in Sacramento or in Washington, D.C., or even in Geneva is going to do it, that’s not enough.… We have to wear the masks,” said UCLA’s Dr. Richard Jackson.

“We prone obese people [a procedure to open their airways] all the time,” said Russell Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. “Instead of needing four people to do it, you might need six or eight people to do it.” … When patients are sedated and their muscles relax, fat can compress the airway itself, he said.

Up until the last few decades, “you had to go out of your way to learn about your right to vote if you were a farmworker or Spanish speaker anywhere in rural California,” said Matt Barreto, a professor at UCLA and co-founder of the polling firm Latino Decisions. “No one was affirmatively trying to incorporate you.”

It has been 26 years since the U.S. Border Patrol’s Prevention Through Deterrence policy went into effect, and a new exhibit at the Mulvane Art Museum examines the lives lost as a result of that policy. “Hostile Terrain 94,” created by University of California-Los Angeles anthropology professor Jason De León, is a participatory art exhibit that has been assembled by community members who hand-wrote about 3,200 toe tags.

“When we’re reading on a screen, we have a tendency to be distracted. So when you think about what a normal screen does, even as I’m doing this particular interview with you, my mind is darting between the messages I have that are opening. We human beings have a novelty reflex, it means we are going to go to those areas of distraction, because that’s what our ancestors did to stay alive,” said UCLA’s Maryanne Wolf.

“They’re more likely to be female workers, more likely to identify as Asian, they are less likely to be highly educated, and more likely to be young,” UCLA Economics Professor Till von Wachter, who is the faculty director of the CPL said. “So this is a group of workers who is already vulnerable.”

One such institution responding nimbly is the Center for the Art of Performance UCLA (CAP UCLA). “The word adaptation will surely be a constant companion as we navigate the lengthy period ahead …. We envision that this transformative time will serve our collective betterment — one requiring more humility, more justness and more availability to the realities of the world we have neglected and must now actively address in order to correct course,” wrote Kristy Edmunds, executive and artistic director, in her message announcing CAP UCLA’s 2020-21 season.

Chandra Ford, a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health, called the legislation groundbreaking. “This is absolutely essential and this is long overdue,” she told The Appeal. “On the one hand it might feel very progressive, but on the other hand it just makes sense.” Ford explained that until now, the CDC “has not really been a leader in dealing with racism or addressing the ways that racism affects health.”